Is Ginny & Georgia Renewed for a Season 2?

Netflix released the first season of Ginny & Georgia on February 21, 2022, and within two months of its release, the show was renewed for Season 2 through an announcement video. In this post, you’ll get to know the release date of the follow-up season.

Several TV shows on Netflix mostly take four to six months to get renewed unless they are as good as Stranger Things, Dahmer, and more. So, here, we talk about Ginny & Georgia, that also did not get much time to get a renewal for another season.

The show’s first season earned 52 million subscribers, and worldwide fans watched it for 381M hours within the first twenty-eight days of its release.

The streamer will officially release the second season of Ginny & Georgia on January 5, 2023, almost two years later than the premiere of the previous season, which had a cliffhanger ending. At the end of the first season, we see Ginny leaving her home with her brother because she can’t live with Georgia after knowing that she’s the one who killed her stepfather. It’s tough to deal with a cliffhanger so now, we may expect to get all the answers to our questions in Ginny & Georgia Season 2.

Besides the release date information, Netflix has also come up with several first-look pictures from the second season.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres January 5 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/uQp3j2lsbH — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

What could we expect from Ginny & Georgia Season 2?

From the pictures shared by Netflix, we can see Ginny is back with her brother, and they start living their everyday life. For instance, they start going to their school and hanging around with their friends. Meanwhile, Georgia has moved on with her fiance Paul, and Ginny is seen having a conversation with her on-and-off love interest Marcus.

Moreover, the official synopsis from the streamer reads:

How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand, would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…

? GINNY AND GEORGIA IS BACK!



We have an official date, the season 2 will be out on January 5th!! pic.twitter.com/DNC0vfb0RI — Katie Douglas Daily (@KatieDouglasHQ) December 1, 2022

The American actress Antonia Gentry who plays Ginny in the show, also revealed that the second season would have ten episodes with a runtime of approximately 1 hour each. Furthermore, she stated that the forthcoming season would be a roller coaster ride with a lot of excitement and madness.

Will there be some new faces in the second season?

While most of the cast from the first season will return to the upcoming season, we will also get to see some new entries. Known for his role in X-Men, Aaron Ashmore will enter the show as Georgia’s ex-boyfriend and her son Austin’s biological father. The flashbacks will see Ben Caldwell as the young version of Ashmore. Besides them, Dr. Lily will be played by Zarrin Darnell-Martin.