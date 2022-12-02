Where was Falling for Christmas 2022 Filmed? Netflix Film Location Explored

Christmas is approaching, and the latest romantic comedy film Falling for Christmas, is grabbing everyone’s attention. Fans who have already watched the movie are interested in exploring the filming locations. We are talking about the same here, so bear with us if you are looking for the perfect place for your next holiday.

Falling for Christmas was released on November 10, 2022; unfortunately, it couldn’t do great in terms of ratings because of a familiar storyline. For instance, IMDb gave it 5.3 ratings out of 10, while on Rotten Tomatoes, the film received 59%. However, besides this, fans couldn’t resist thinking about the locations where the film was shot.

The filming locations of Falling for Christmas Explored

The shooting for the film began on November 8, 2021, and was wrapped up on December 15, the same year. Falling for Christmas was entirely filmed in Utah, primarily involving the places from Salt Lake and Park City. To be precise, the majority of the starting scenes of the film showed a luxury resort named Belmont Summit Resort that the main protagonist’s father owned. Interestingly, that’s not a temporary setup for the film, it’s an actual hotel situated in Park street’s Deer Valley, and the hotel is called Goldener Hirsch.

The film also features another Luxury hotel named North Star Lodge. This hotel is also situated in Deer Valley, and people know it by the name Stein Eriksen Lodge. It is also as luxurious as the previous one and offers a similar ambience with a luxury spa and swimming pools. Besides this, the Norwegian design of the resort attracts tourists toward it.

Now, let’s talk about the outdoor filming locations of Falling for Christmas. Well, the film’s outdoor scenes were filmed at Utah’s Park City and Salt Lake. Utah is famous for its sports and activities when it snows, especially skateboarding and skiing, which are the most loved winter sports. So, it makes sense why the creators shortlisted Utah to film the complete film.

If you love winter sports, try considering Utah this winter; the resorts mentioned above may help you sort out your stay.