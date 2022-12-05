Is Guardians of The Galaxy vol. 3 the last film?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in the U.S. theatres on May 5, 2023, and fans seem curious to learn if it is the last film featuring the Guardians.

The creator, James Gunn, revealed in 2014 that he has the initial plans ready for the third installment of GOTG. However, the film almost got canceled when he got fired by Marvel Studios in 2018 following the controversies that started spreading on Twitter like fire. Fans came to support their beloved James Gunn, and the studio had to rehire him again in 2019. After that, the filming commenced in November 2021 and ended at the beginning of May 2022.

Will Guardian of The Galaxy Vol. 3 be the last film?

Unfortunately, GOTG Vol. 3 will mark the end of the trilogy James Gunn started. The brand new trailer for the upcoming film hinted that this time the Guardians would fly together for the last time. Its prominent fans are getting emotional as they can’t see the Guardians go.

However, fans who follow James Gunn may remember that the GOTG creator made it clear in 2017 that the journey of the Guardians will end in the third volume. Moreover, he also added that he might bring a Vol. 4 with different characters. He said that if the fourth movie comes out, it will focus on an entirely new group. After this, he denied revealing more details as he believed that it would give spoilers to the fans that, of course, he did not want.

What does the trailer hint at?

The recently released trailer gives us a glimpse that, this time, the story will focus a lot on Rocket Raccoon.

We come in peace. Except for Drax. It’s time to face the music.@Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 lands in theaters 5.5.23 #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/kJ1yIa8hjh — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) December 1, 2022

We see Rocket expressing his desire to fly with the Guardians for the last time. Hearing the line, we felt that the upcoming film might show the end of Rocket. However, in the trailers, Marvel doesn’t always come up straight with the plot we are about to witness in the films or the TV series. So, there are possibilities that we are getting misled.

Besides this, the re-entry of Rocket’s soulmate Lylla into his life also hints toward a happy ending for the beloved character.