HBO is gearing up to deliver the final fun of the popular fantasy adaptation for the small screen, and for the last time, we reveal where His Dark Materials was filmed – during Season 3.

British fans will receive Season 3 a little later than the US, with episodes starting on Sunday, December 18, 2022. From this date, episodes will air weekly on BBC One, however, all episodes from Season 3 will also arrive on the BBC iPlayer in a box set.

Written by Jack Throne and based on the novels of the same name by Pullman, the fantasy drama His Dark Materials follows orphan Lyra who must continue to flee the Magisterium and her mother Mrs. Coulter, starring Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and more.

Season 3 Filming Schedule

The third season of His Dark Materials was green-lit in December 2020, when it was confirmed that the final run would be adapting the novel, The Amber Spyglass.

With production beginning in 2021, filming commenced late in May of the same year and wrapped at the end of October.

Sian Clifford and Jonathan Aris joined the ensemble cast towards the end of filming for Season 3.

Where was His Dark Materials Season 3 filmed?

A chunk of His Dark Materials Season 3 was filmed on location in Spain’s Andalucia – a southern Spanish region made up of hills, rivers, and relentless fields.

The Season 3 shoot mainly targeted the Guadalhorce Valley (or Valle del Guadalhorce) in the Málaga town of Coín, made up of gorges, limestone cliffs, and lakes.

Like past seasons, the team also returned to Oxford and Cardiff to do some filming, including studio work at Wolf Studios Wales.

How Many Episodes are in His Dark Materials Season 3?

His Dark Materials Season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes within the third and final run.

Fans can catch the new season on HBO Max in the United States on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Season 3 will debut with a double-bill premiere and each subsequent week will also deliver two episodes per slot.

Below, we have listed the third season’s full release schedule on HBO Max:

Episode 1: The Enchanted Sleeper – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 2: The Break – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 3: The Intention Craft – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 4: Lyra and Her Death – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 5: No Way Out – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 6: The Abyss – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 7: TBA – 26 December 2022

Episode 8: TBA – 26 December 2022

