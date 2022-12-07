Netflix will soon be releasing a unique take on the iconic wooden puppet and we introduce you to the voice cast behind Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The adaptation was first announced back in 2008 before becoming stuck in development hell when studios offered insufficient finances until Netflix’s bid in 2018.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson – who is making his directorial debut – the stop-motion animated musical Pinocchio is based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Collodi with Patrick McHale on board to write the screenplay alongside del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Release Date and Time

Pinocchio is scheduled to release on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Midnight PT on Netflix.

The adaptation was previously released in select theatres back at the start of November and it had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Meet the Voice Cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

There is a host of familiar, Hollywood names decorating Pinocchio’s lineup, including Inglorious Basterds’ Christoph Waltz, The Lord of the Rings’ Cate Blanchett, and Doctor Strange’s Tilda Swinton.

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard also join the ensemble as the well-known Cricket and Candlewick.

Below, we have listed the animation’s full cast list:

Gregory Mann – Pinocchio / Carlo

– Pinocchio / Carlo David Bradley – Master Geppetto

– Master Geppetto Ewan McGregor – Sebastian J. Cricket

– Sebastian J. Cricket Christoph Waltz – Count Volpe

– Count Volpe Tilda Swinton – Wood Sprite / Death

– Wood Sprite / Death Ron Perlman – Podestà

– Podestà Finn Wolfhard – Candlewick

– Candlewick Cate Blanchett – Spazzatura

– Spazzatura Burn Gorman – Priest

– Priest John Turturro – Il Dottore

– Il Dottore Tim Blake Nelson – the Black Rabbits

– the Black Rabbits Tom Kenny – Benito Mussolini

Boy oh boy, what a night! #PinocchioMovie takes New York ? pic.twitter.com/OoWW1zLzbD — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (@pinocchiomovie) December 7, 2022

Every Shot of Pinocchio Took Days to Film

In an interview with CBS, del Toro spoke about a particular scene in Pinocchio featuring Geppetto and a tangled balloon.

The director revealed that creating deliberate accidents in animation, like the balloon scene, was shot at 24 frames per second, which required the model of Geppetto to be moved 24 times to produce one second of footage.

Additionally, del Toro confirmed that every shot featured in the animation took “many days” to film, confirming the painstaking and often tedious work that goes into stop-motion animation.

Stop-motion animators, under the direction of Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro, have given life to puppets in the new Netflix feature, "Pinocchio." @thattracysmith talks with Del Toro about his lifelong passion project. https://t.co/bcmY2xxGzq pic.twitter.com/n8BJfK9n9s — CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) December 3, 2022

