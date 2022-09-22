Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 QR Code
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**
Marvel’s weekly free comic has become a valuable companion when watching the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney Plus, as it highlights the origin of certain characters and conflicts. This week, we reveal where to find Episode 6’s QR code.
Episode 6 saw Jen let loose at her friend’s wedding party, where the lawyer may have found a potential love interest. Mallory and Nikki bonded over a case with Mr. Immortal and a villainous troll named Hulk King was revealed to be behind a much higher power.
Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.
Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 QR Code
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6’s QR Code can be found after Mr. Immortal jumps out the GLK&H window and lands on the police car.
If you navigate to the 7:44 timestamp, you will see the QR code on the bottom left of the police car that Mr. Immortal is getting off of on the street.
The scene may have caused a concerning disturbance for the people of LA, but it was a beneficial one for us – thanks Mr. Immortal.
This Week’s Free She-Hulk Comic: West Coast Avengers (1985) #46
Once again, fans will be redirected back to Marvel.com after scanning the QR code and gifted the free comic of West Coast Avengers (1985) #46.
Published on July 10, 1989, and written by John Byrne, this issue features Hawkeye who investigates someone who has been using the Avengers title without consent – sounds similar to the Titania copyright plot.
Hawkeye teams up with Mockingbird in this issue and there’s also an appearance from Mr. Immortal, Scarlet Witch, and the first appearance of the Great Lakes Avengers.
How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:
- Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022
- Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022
- Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022
- Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022
- Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022
- Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022
- Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.