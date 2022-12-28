Veteran actors and newcomers to the profession are showcasing their singing pipes this holiday season and we reveal if Lashana Lynch is actually singing in Matilda the Musical.

Alisha Weir has only accumulated a few performances since 2018, including a role in the TV series Darklands.

Directed by Matthew Warchus with a screenplay by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical is based on the 2011 stage musical of the same name by Warchus, Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which, in turn, is based on the 1988 novel by Dahl.

Is Lashana Lynch Singing in Matilda the Musical?

Yes, Lashana Lynch is singing in Matilda the Musical, using her vocal talents gained before her acting career took off.

Lynch, known for her roles in No Time to Die, Captain Marvel, and more recently The Woman King, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her singing capabilities:

“I haven’t sung in a long time, even though I sang before I acted. Not many people in the industry know that. I sent a voice note of me singing in my house, and then that turned into a Zoom to discuss the role. And then I went in and sang in a glass COVID-safe box.”

Matilda the Musical. Cr. Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022

Matilda the Musical Soundtrack

Composer Tim Minchin, responsible for the songs in the West-End production, has returned for the Netflix adaptation, where 12 of Minchin’s 16-track score has been recorded with the new cast on board.

Christopher Nightingale, who also served as the composer and orchestrator on the original musical, is returning to score 10 instrumental tracks for the adaptation.

The soundtrack is available to stream on Amazon and Spotify. Physical copies on vinyl and CD can also be purchased from Amazon as well.

Below, we have included a full track list from the adaptation’s soundtrack:

Miracle – Matt Henry, Alisha Weir, Stephen Graham

– Matt Henry, Alisha Weir, Stephen Graham Naughty – Weir, The Cast of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

– Weir, The Cast of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical The Acrobat and The Escapologist – Christopher Nightingale, Tim Minchin

– Christopher Nightingale, Tim Minchin School Song – Meesha Garbett, Sadie Victoria Lim

– Meesha Garbett, Sadie Victoria Lim The Hammer – Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch

– Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch Chokey Chant – Hide Me – Garbett

– Hide Me – Garbett And So the Great Day Arrived – Nightingale

– Nightingale The Biggest Burp – Nightingale

– Nightingale Bruce – Cast

– Cast When I Grow Up – Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Andrei Shen, Winter Jarrett Glasspool

– Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Andrei Shen, Winter Jarrett Glasspool The Most Dangerous Feat – Nightingale

– Nightingale I’m Here – Weir, Carl Spencer

– Weir, Carl Spencer The Smell of Rebellion – Thompson

– Thompson The Newt – Stretchy Ears – Nightingale

– Stretchy Ears – Nightingale Quiet – Weir

– Weir Telekinesis – Nightingale

– Nightingale My House – Lynch, Spencer

– Lynch, Spencer The Truth – Chokey Destruction – Nightingale

– Chokey Destruction – Nightingale Day of Reckoning – Nightingale

– Nightingale Magnus Returns – Nightingale

– Nightingale Revolting Children – Charlie Hodson-Prior, Garbett, Liberty Greig

– Charlie Hodson-Prior, Garbett, Liberty Greig Still Holding My Hand – Cast

Where to Watch Matilda the Musical

The live-action musical is currently offering its theatre run at the moment worldwide, where it is expected to honor a traditional 90-day period.

The musical was also recently released on Netflix in the US over the Christmas holiday, where it is currently available to stream.

However, British fans will have to wait until the Summer of 2023 for it to arrive on Netflix in the UK.

Matilda the Musical. Cr. Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all