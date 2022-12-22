A new generation of moviegoers is being introduced to the magical girl from Roald Dahl’s imagination on Netflix next week and we reveal who played Matilda in the 1996 version and discuss where actor Mara Wilson is now.

The 2022 musical adaption received a cinema release back in November in the UK and at the start of December in the US, before it arrives next week on Netflix.

Directed by Matthew Warchus with a screenplay by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical is based on the 2011 stage musical of the same name by Warchus, Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which, in turn, is based on the 1988 novel by Dahl.

Who Played Matilda in the 1996 Movie?

Matilda was played by actor Mara Wilson in the 1996 movie, released under Sony Pictures and directed by actor Danny DeVito.

The adaptation was not a success at the box office but went on to become a cult classic and a treasured film from the millennial generation.

In 2019, DeVito expressed interest in helming a sequel to the classic, focusing on Matilda’s children. However, nothing has come from this.

Where is Mara Wilson Now?

Mara Wilson respectfully checked out of the Hollywood profession, after landing three major roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street, and Matilda.

In 2000, the 13-year-old quit acting and later went on to study at New York University to pursue a career in writing. Wilson has released a memoir titled Where Am I Now? outlining her time as a child actor. She also wrote her own play in 2013 called Sheeple, which appeared at 2013’s New York International Fringe Festival.

It was revealed in a 2013 interview with Parade that Wilson’s mother had died the same year Matilda came out, and her desire to live life as a “normal kid” fuelled her decision to leave acting behind.

Wilson still continues to act occasionally, however, securing roles as Jill Pill in Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and Liv Amara in 2018’s Big Hero 6: The Series.

Today, 35-year-old Wilson has just narrated the book, Bright, by Brigit Young on Audible and she recently attended Comic Con in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Meet the Cast of Matilda the Musical

Veteran actor and British treasure Emma Thompson is on board the adaptation to play the horrid headmistress Miss Trunchbull, alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi star Lashana Lynch as the loveable teacher Miss Honey.

Matilda actor Alisha Weir is a newcomer in the profession but has delivered a few performances since 2018, including a role in the series Darklands.

Below, we have listed the full cast of Matilda the Musical:

Alisha Weir – Matilda Wormwood

– Matilda Wormwood Lashana Lynch – Miss Jennifer Honey

– Miss Jennifer Honey Emma Thompson – Miss Agatha Trunchbull

– Miss Agatha Trunchbull Stephen Graham – Mr Harry Wormwood

– Mr Harry Wormwood Andrea Riseborough – Mrs Wormwood

– Mrs Wormwood Sindhu Vee – Mrs Phelps

– Mrs Phelps Lauren Alexandra – Acrobat

– Acrobat Carl Spencer – Magnus

– Magnus Katherine Kingsley – Young Agatha Trunchbull

– Young Agatha Trunchbull Charlie Hodson-Prior – Bruce Bogtrotter

– Bruce Bogtrotter Rei Yamauchi Fulker – Lavender

– Lavender Meesha Garbett – Hortensia

– Hortensia Winter Jarrett-Glasspool – Amanda Thripp

– Amanda Thripp Matt Henry – Doctor

