Is Markiplier Going to be in the FNAF Movie as the Security Guard?

By Jo Craig

Freddy Fazbear and the animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - Cr. PlayStation, YouTube.

Fans of the horror franchise have been waiting on more to come from the live-action development, but gamers also want to see YouTuber Markiplier, real name Mark Fischbach, bag the role of the security guard in the FNAF movie – and we confirm if he’s done just that.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been in development for a number of years, however, Blumhouse CEO, Jason Blum, confirmed in October 2022 that filming would begin in February 2023.

Created by Scott Cawthon, the movie adaptation is based on the hit 2014 survival horror that requires players to survive the night at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant by checking cameras and utilizing battery power to stay safe from hostile animatronics.

FNAF Fans Want Markiplier to Play the Security Guard

Since Markiplier has become with the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, many of his fans are calling for the star to be in the live-action movie.

From the game’s “phone guy” to balloon boy, Twitter users stated they wanted Markiplier in the movie “ASAP.”

There was even a petition that collected over 3000 votes to put the content creator in the role of the security guard, as a reward for his exposure and support of the game on his channel, streaming to a rather large fanbase. 

Is Markiplier Going to be in the FNAF Movie as the Security Guard?

Unfortunately, Markiplier will not be in the FNAF movie playing the security guard – fans will not be getting what they want this time.

The role has already been given to The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson, meaning Markiplier will not be fulfilling the security guard role in live-action.

There’s still a chance that the YouTuber will appear in a small cameo role, similar to the star’s animatronic Easter egg in the video game.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Cast – Who plays William Afton?

Deadline reported on December 16 that Hutcherson and Scream star, Matthew Lillard, were joining the project in undisclosed roles.

IMDB later confirmed that Lillard would be playing the role of William Afton, the main antagonist, while Hutcherson would be playing security guard, Mike Schmidt.

Additionally, Mary Stuart Masterson and Piper Rubio have been hired to play a female villain and character Abby.

The Wind and Blood Moon’s Emma Tammi will also be on board to write and direct the live-action.

