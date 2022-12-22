To save you from checking the streaming platform every hour while juggling the Christmas roast, we confirm The Witcher: Blood Origin’s exact release time and release date on Netflix.

Blood Origin has been billed as a miniseries, meaning its narrative will be contained to one season as a stand-alone project.

Created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapting The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, Blood Origin is a prequel to the main The Witcher series on Netflix set 1200 years prior, following the first Witcher and the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Date

The Witcher: Blood Origin’s release date is scheduled for Sunday, December 25, 2022, on Netflix.

In addition to building up the Conjunction of the Spheres, the prequel will also explore the elven civilization prior to its downfall.

Blood Origin was filmed around various locations in the United Kingdom and Iceland, between August 2021 and November of the same year.

Additionally, fans of the main The Witcher series will have to wait until Summer 2023 to see new episodes in Season 3.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Time

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, Blood Origin will premiere on Netflix at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release times where you are around the world:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

How Many Episodes are in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

Blood Origin is confirmed to have four episodes and all episodes arrived on December 25, meaning this show will be an easy one to binge in one sitting.

The miniseries originally produced six episodes, however, this was later shortened into four installments when Netflix became unhappy with the finished product.

Below, we have provided a brief episode guide complete with the titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Of Ballads and Bloody Blades

Episode 2: TBA

Episode 3: TBA

Episode 4: TBA

