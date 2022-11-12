Is Michael dead in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Warning- Spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 ahead

Miguel turned out to be ARQ-tech CEO Jillian’s son Michael who went to another realm at the end of Season 1 of Warrior Nun. While fans were happy to see a grown-up Michael, the season’s conclusion makes them wonder if Michael is really dead or alive.

Michael enters the arch and reached Adriel’s realm. While it has been months after he disappeared from Earth,15 years have passed in the realm where Michael has been. So, he did not disclose his true identity to anyone after returning; instead, he lived disguised as Miguel, a Samaritan.

Warrior Nun: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11550 Warrior Nun: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/acdP-NzBhjs/hqdefault.jpg 1180262 1180262 center 32600

Does Michael die in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Unfortunately, Yes! Michael has indeed died in the second season of the Warrior Nun. He died at the hands of Lillith, who was blinded by her newfound powers and was under the influence of Adriel.

When Michael was wandering in the deserts in Adriel’s realm, he was encountered by some wandering angels, who took him to Reya. There, he was trained by her to fight Adriel.

After returning to Earth, Michael knew that only he and Warrior Nun could defeat Adriel, so he sought Ava. However, beating Adriel was challenging; after making plenty of attempts, they couldn’t succeed. So, one day, Michael told Ava that Reya had sent a Divinium bomb that could be used to kill the demon. After that, Ava gets surprised to see that Michael has the bomb inside his body.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/9PCq7RlmZo — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2022

In episode 8 of Warrior Nun Season 2, Ava and Michael meet Adriel in the basement, and when the latter tries to get near him, he is stabbed by Lilith from behind in a brutal fashion. Lilith takes out Michael’s heart from his body and kills him. On top of that, Ava directs the power of Halo into Michael’s lifeless body to trigger the Divinium bomb, thus destroying his body. Hence, yes, Jillian lost her son again, this time forever.