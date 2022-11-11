Warrior Nun Season 2: Who is Miguel and who plays him?

Warrior Nun Season 2 is here, and fans are overwhelmed to see the original cast from the first season reprising their roles, especially the Warrior Nun Ava. The new season of the TV series also introduced us to some new faces, including a young man named Miguel. Fans want to know who he is and which actor plays the role.

The first season of Warrior Nun came out in 2020, and due to the positive reception, it was renewed for a second season in the same year. Now, every fan hopes that the show gets renewed for another season.

However, at the time of writing this post, we do not have any confirmation from official sources. But if we recall, Season 1 of the series was released in July 2020, and the renewal was officially announced in August 2020 after analyzing the responses. So, let’s not lose hope and wait for the good news to come. Meanwhile, let’s learn who Miguel is and what he wants from the Warrior Nun.

Who is Miguel from Warrior Nun Season 2?

Miguel entered the Warrior Nun Season 2 in episode 1, and that’s when he told Ava about him being a Samaritan. He also said that he works with a group of people who wants to stop Adriel at any cost. Later, the premiere episode also showed him getting beaten up by some men on the street, and he got saved by Ava and Sister Beatrice. However, since the beginning, something has looked dicey about the character. It seems that there’s something he is hiding from Ava.

Finally, the truth emerges as the story moves forward, and it is revealed that Miguel is none other than Michael, who went to another portal at the end of Season 1. It’s been 15 years for him, and he has returned to Ava’s realm after training under Reya, who prepared him to fight Adriel. Defeating Adriel has been his only motive, which is why he wanted Ava to be on his side.

Who portrays Miguel in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Jack Mullarkey has played the role of Miguel in Warrior Nun Season 2. Jack is a Dublin-based actor who has been involved in theatre and is a member of a theatre company named Bitter Like a Lemon. He has previously worked in films, including The Ring and ECHO.

Jack has also appeared in a music video for Walking on Cars’ MONSTER.