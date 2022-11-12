Warrior Nun Season 2: Who is Yasmine Amunet and Who plays her?

Jack Mullarkey’s Miguel/Michael is not the only new entry in Warrior Nun Season 2; we also get to see another newcomer named Yasmine Amunet. Let’s find out who she is and who played the character on screen.

Warning: Spoilers ahead from Warrior Nun Season 2

Warrior Nun Season 2 revolves around our beloved lead lady Ava and her sister warriors who struggle to find ways to stop Adriel from conquering the Earth. In all this, they get external support from Miguel, Yasmine, and Jillian Salvius.

Who is Yasmine Amunet from Warrior Nun?

Yasmine is a nun who is also a journalist, and during an interview with Cardinal Duretti, she hacks their systems and sends the signal to Mother Superion.

When Mother Superion and Camila go to Madrid to find the source of the signals they have received from one of their OCS hideouts, they come across Yasmine. Initially, Camila and Mother Superion doubt her intentions, but they take her seriously once she tells them that she knows how to defeat Adriel. Yasmine also says that she will tell everything when she meets Warrior Nun.

Yasmine helps Ava to reach the Crown of Thrones

Later, when Ava and Beatrice reach the hideout, Yasmine reveals the story of the first Warrior Nun Areala, and how she captured Adriel in his own church for a thousand years. There were several instances when Yasmine revealed secrets about Adriel. That’s because she belonged to an order responsible for protecting the weapon used to defeat Adriel. The first Warrior Nun created this order right after she captured Adriel. However, her order lost the weapon when the Britishers looted the sacred places during their reign.

Who plays Yasmine Amunet in the second season of Warrior Nun?

The French actress Meena Rayann plays Nun Yasmine Amunet in the second season of Warrior Nun. She appeared as Vala in seasons 5 and 6 of Game of Thrones. Even though her character wasn’t central in the gore-filled TV series, she got her part of fame.

All the episodes of Warrior Nun Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.