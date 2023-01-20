Is Netflix’s new Hindi spy thriller movie Mission Majnu based on a true story or is the film a work of espionage fiction?

Netflix is looking to significantly expand its original Indian content in 2023 and the OTT streaming giant is wasting no time in getting the ball rolling.

Today, the platform released the new Hindi-language spy thriller movie called Mission Majnu, starring the excellent Sidharth Malhotra.

However, fans are now curious as to whether Mission Majnu is indeed based on a true story or if the movie is entirely a work of espionage fiction.

Is Mission Majnu based on a true story?

Yes, Mission Majnu is based on a true story; however, fans should note that the film is only inspired by real-life with large parts of the movie being highly dramatized.

Whilst details of the real-life mission that the movie is based on remain highly confidential, the consensus amongst viewers is that Mission Majnu is inspired Operation Kahuta. This was a mission where RAW Agents successfully gathered intel from the secret Pakistani nuclear program in the 1970s.

According to Defence Update India, RAW agents were able to steal hair samples from scientists at a local barber shop in Kahuta. Analyzing these samples for radiation traces eventually led to confirmation that the Kahuta Plant was being used to refine plutonium for an alleged atomic program.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times outlet, lead actor Sidharth Malhotra explained how “Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of RAW [Research and Analysis] agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country.”

“It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone.” – Sidharth Malhotra, via Hindustan Times.

In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Malhotra would add “I found it fascinating that it is inspired by true events and yet it is fictionalized for obvious reasons, because we do not know about these missions.”

“It gives an insight into how a spy works in another country on their own while on a mission in an entertaining and interesting way… So I found it a complete film, with elements of true story, thrill and romance.” – Sidharth Malhotra, via Press Trust of India.

Meet the cast of Mission Majnu

The main cast of Mission Majnu includes:

Sidharth Malhotra as Amandeep Ajitpal Singh/Tariq Ali

Rashmika Mandanna as Nasreen

Parmeet Sethi as R.N Kao

Sharib Hashmi as Aslam Usmaniya

Mir Sarwar as Abdul Qadeer Khan

Kumud Mishra as Raman Singh

Arjan Bajwa

Zakir Hussain as Sharma

Rajit Kapur as Prime Minister of Pakistan

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

