While you wait for the next chapter from Critical Role, the campaign’s animated counterpart has dropped its sophomore season on Amazon Prime and we reveal if The Legend of Vox Machina has been renewed for season 3, confirm how many episodes are in season 2, and share some of those glowing reviews.

The Critical Role team will host their first watch party for episodes 1-3 on January 24, 2023, and episode 46 of campaign 3 will air on January 26, 2023.

Produced by Critical Role Productions, the adult animation, The Legend of Vox Machina, adapts the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, and the first ten episodes of season 1 were funded by Kickstarter back in 2019.

Is The Legend of Vox Machina renewed for season 3?

Yes, The Legend of Vox Machina has already been renewed for season 3 by Amazon Prime Video.

The announcement was reported by Variety after season 3 was announced during October 2022’s New York Comic Con as part of the panel.

Just like the first two seasons, season 3 will adapt the recent third Dungeons and Dragons campaign that is currently being played out by the Critical Role team.

Considering season 1 dropped in January 2022 and season 2 arrived in January 2023, it’s fair to assume that season 3 will air around January 2024.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 reviews

The sophomore season of the animated series has got off to flying start when it comes to reviews, with a parade of fans flocking to Twitter to share their admiration.

Film and TV critic, Tessa Smith, said season 2 “has it all” flaunting an “emotional roller coaster.”

The amount of times The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 made me cry is a LOT. It's crazy how invested I am in these characters. What an emotional roller coaster. Action, heart, DRAGONS..this season has it all. Need more asap!



Review https://t.co/kElCswHolV#TheLegendofVoxMachina pic.twitter.com/fLRYseCgpu — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) January 16, 2023

Cameron Ward noted how season 2 “takes everything you liked about season 1 and just keeps winning with more action.”

Review coming soon. The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is fantastic. It takes everything you liked about season 1 and just keeps winning with more action, more story arcs for the whole cast, and is a thrill ride from beginning to end. #Criticalrole #VoxMachina @CriticalRole pic.twitter.com/uTYosjLltP — Cameron Ward (@camseyeview) January 17, 2023

How many episodes in The Legend of Vox Machina?

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is confirmed to have 12 episodes in its sophomore run and Amazon Prime will air three episodes every Friday, putting the final triple bill’s airing date on February 17, 2023.

Below, we have included the full release schedule and episode guide for season 2 complete with episode titles:

Episode 1: Rise of the Chroma Conclave – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Episode 2: The Trials of Vasselheim – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Episode 3: The Sunken Tomb – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Episode 4: Those Who Walk Away – February 3, 2023

– February 3, 2023 Episode 5: Pass Through Fire – February 3, 2023

– February 3, 2023 Episode 6: Into Rimecleft – February 3, 2023

– February 3, 2023 Episode 7: The Fey Realm – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Episode 8: Echo Tree – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Episode 9: A Test of Pride – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Episode 10: The Killbox – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Episode 11: Belly of the Beast – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Episode 12: The Hope Devourer – February 17, 2023

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

