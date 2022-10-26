From the mind behind Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro has quenched everyone’s Halloween thirst this year by supplying anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities and we reveal if the show is based on a book.

The Netflix series has been receiving positive reviews since its debut earlier in the week and the intensity of each story is expected to heighten every night.

Created by del Toro, the horror anthology series is based on one of the filmmaker’s short story and each episode focuses on a unique tale. Joined by eight directors, Cabinet of Curiosities stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and more.

Is Cabinet of Curiosities Based on a Book?

No, Netflix’s Cabinet of Curiosities is not based on a book, even though creator Del Toro wrote a book under the same title.

Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities: My Notebooks, Collections, and Other Obsessions, was the title of the creator’s 2013 published text, however, the series does not follow this material.

The book, instead, is a compilation of the director’s inspiration behind some of his movies, complete with commentary, interview texts and annotations that help us to understand the creator’s mind better.

Source Material Behind Cabinet of Curiosities

Despite not being based on Del Toro’s book of the same name, the individual tales within the Cabinet of Curiosities series are actually based on short stories by different writers.

Those writers include Del Toro himself, Henry Kuttner, Michael Shea, Emily Carroll, and H.P. Lovecraft.

Del Toro’s original story inspired the first episode of the series, ‘Lot 36,’ and the final episode of the series, ‘The Murmuring,’ is also based on a short story by the director.

Cabinet of Curiosities Episode Guide and Release Schedule

Cabinet of Curiosities is confirmed to have eight episodes in total and the anthology is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Netflix.

Two episodes will be shown every night between October 25 and October 28, which will encourage millions to tune in each evening for an exhilarating story.

Below we have outlined the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: Lot 36 – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Episode 2: Graveyard Rats – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Episode 3: The Outside – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 4: The Autopsy – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 5: Pickman’s Model – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Episode 7: The Murmuring – Friday, October 28, 2022

Episode 8: The Viewing – Friday, October 28, 2022

Cabinet of Curiosities is now streaming on Netflix.

