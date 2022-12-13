Netflix has soared in to save the day for Dragon Age fans when Dreadwolf became a no-show at this year’s The Game Awards. While it’s still airing, we confirm if Dragon Age: Absolution is canon to the video game series.

The voice cast features some VA heavyweights from Attack on Titan and Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer to Marvel actor Josh Keaton.

Directed and written by Mairghread Scott, Dragon Age: Absolution is a collaboration with BioWare adapting its popular video game franchise. Dragon Age shares the spotlight with BioWare’s other flagship franchise Mass Effect.

Is Dragon Age: Absolution Canon to the Video Game Series?

No, Dragon Age: Absolution is just an adaptation based on the video game series and doesn’t hold any narrative continuations or plot twists to be considered canon in the main video game franchise.

Similar to how Netflix’s Arcane was a League of Legends adaptation with its own story, Absolution follows a similar method as a standalone narrative.

However, many of the characters and lore are taken from the Dragon Age franchise, of course, so it can co-exist in the same world.

Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2

Netflix has yet to renew or cancel Dragon Age: Absolution, as the platform is likely waiting to see how Season 1 performs.

Since the animation is free from the constraints of a limited series billing, there’s a good chance Season 2 is on the table. Miniseries or limited series are usually always capped at one season with the narrative wrapped up.

Since the Dragon Age video game franchise holds an abundance of source material, the series would have no problem coming up with ideas for Season 2 and its release could be a good pairing with the new Dragon Age game, Dreadwolf.

How Many Episodes are in Dragon Age: Absolution?

Dragon Age: Absolution is confirmed to have six episodes in its Season 1 run, and fans were able to binge-watch all episodes from day one.

Below, we have included all of the episode titles to assist your binge-watch:

Episode 1: A Woman Unseen

Episode 2: The Will of the Maker

Episode 3: The Serpent’s Coils

Episode 4: Those Who Falsely Dream

Episode 5: An Altar of Fire

Episode 6: The Price of Salvation

Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix.

