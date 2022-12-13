Movies & Television

Is Netflix's Dragon Age: Absolution Canon to the Video Game Series?

By Jo Craig

Josh Keaton as Rezaren Ammosine casting a hand spell in Dragon Age: Absolution
Dragon Age: Absolution - Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Netflix has soared in to save the day for Dragon Age fans when Dreadwolf became a no-show at this year’s The Game Awards. While it’s still airing, we confirm if Dragon Age: Absolution is canon to the video game series.

The voice cast features some VA heavyweights from Attack on Titan and Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer to Marvel actor Josh Keaton.

Directed and written by Mairghread Scott, Dragon Age: Absolution is a collaboration with BioWare adapting its popular video game franchise. Dragon Age shares the spotlight with BioWare’s other flagship franchise Mass Effect.

Is Dragon Age: Absolution Canon to the Video Game Series?

No, Dragon Age: Absolution is just an adaptation based on the video game series and doesn’t hold any narrative continuations or plot twists to be considered canon in the main video game franchise.

Similar to how Netflix’s Arcane was a League of Legends adaptation with its own story, Absolution follows a similar method as a standalone narrative.

However, many of the characters and lore are taken from the Dragon Age franchise, of course, so it can co-exist in the same world.

Dragon Age: Absolution – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2

Netflix has yet to renew or cancel Dragon Age: Absolution, as the platform is likely waiting to see how Season 1 performs.

Since the animation is free from the constraints of a limited series billing, there’s a good chance Season 2 is on the table. Miniseries or limited series are usually always capped at one season with the narrative wrapped up.

Since the Dragon Age video game franchise holds an abundance of source material, the series would have no problem coming up with ideas for Season 2 and its release could be a good pairing with the new Dragon Age game, Dreadwolf.

Dragon Age: Absolution – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

How Many Episodes are in Dragon Age: Absolution?

Dragon Age: Absolution is confirmed to have six episodes in its Season 1 run, and fans were able to binge-watch all episodes from day one.

Below, we have included all of the episode titles to assist your binge-watch:

  • Episode 1: A Woman Unseen
  • Episode 2: The Will of the Maker
  • Episode 3: The Serpent’s Coils
  • Episode 4: Those Who Falsely Dream
  • Episode 5: An Altar of Fire
  • Episode 6: The Price of Salvation

By Jo Craig – jo[email protected]

Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
World of Warcraft | Dragonflight Launch Gameplay Trailer
Latest Trailers
Cuphead | The Delicious Last Course | Launch Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know