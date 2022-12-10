Movies & Television

Meet Dragon Age: Absolution Animation Studio Red Dog Culture House

By Jo Craig

Kimberly Brooks as Miriam and Sumalee Montano as Hira in Dragon Age: Absolution
Dragon Age: Absolution - Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Dragon Age fans are returning to the franchise via the animation medium on Netflix and we introduce you to Dragon Age: Absolution’s animation studio – Red Dog Culture House.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been announced as the Inquisition sequel in the video game series featuring antagonist Solas.

Directed and written by Mairghread Scott, Dragon Age: Absolution is a collaboration with BioWare adapting its popular video game franchise. Dragon Age shares the spotlight with BioWare’s other flagship franchise Mass Effect.

Meet Dragon Age: Absolution’s Animation Studio Red Dog Culture House

South Korean animation studio Red Dog Culture House is the visual force behind Dragon Age: Absolution and the team have struck a new deal with Netflix.

Based in Seoul, Red Dog recently entered into a new deal with the streaming service to produce 2D animation over multiple years.

The studio is behind previous projects The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Centaurworld, and the Love, Death + Robots episode ‘Good Hunting.’

With Red Dog on board Netflix’s animation schedule for the foreseeable future, we can expect more animations to filter into the catalog very soon.

Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2

Netflix has yet to greenlight Season 2 of Dragon Age: Absolution as the series only released a day ago on December 9, 2022.

The platform will be waiting to see how Season 1 performs before moving forward, but since the show is not confined by a miniseries billing, the prospects look good for its continuation.

The Dragon Age franchise also has a plethora of source material to adapt and Season 2 would be a good pairing with the release of Dreadwolf. 

Dragon Age: Absolution – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

How Many Episodes are in Dragon Age: Absolution?

Dragon Age: Absolution is confirmed to have six episodes in its Season 1 run, and fans will be able to binge-watch all episodes from day one.

Below, we have included all of the episode titles to assist your binge-watch:

  • Episode 1: A Woman Unseen
  • Episode 2: The Will of the Maker
  • Episode 3: The Serpent’s Coils
  • Episode 4: Those Who Falsely Dream
  • Episode 5: An Altar of Fire
  • Episode 6: The Price of Salvation
Dragon Age: Absolution – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
World of Warcraft | Dragonflight Launch Gameplay Trailer
Latest Trailers
Clash Royale | Pancakes New Season
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know