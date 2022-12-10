Meet Dragon Age: Absolution Animation Studio Red Dog Culture House
Dragon Age fans are returning to the franchise via the animation medium on Netflix and we introduce you to Dragon Age: Absolution’s animation studio – Red Dog Culture House.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been announced as the Inquisition sequel in the video game series featuring antagonist Solas.
Directed and written by Mairghread Scott, Dragon Age: Absolution is a collaboration with BioWare adapting its popular video game franchise. Dragon Age shares the spotlight with BioWare’s other flagship franchise Mass Effect.
Meet Dragon Age: Absolution’s Animation Studio Red Dog Culture House
South Korean animation studio Red Dog Culture House is the visual force behind Dragon Age: Absolution and the team have struck a new deal with Netflix.
Based in Seoul, Red Dog recently entered into a new deal with the streaming service to produce 2D animation over multiple years.
The studio is behind previous projects The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Centaurworld, and the Love, Death + Robots episode ‘Good Hunting.’
With Red Dog on board Netflix’s animation schedule for the foreseeable future, we can expect more animations to filter into the catalog very soon.
Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2
Netflix has yet to greenlight Season 2 of Dragon Age: Absolution as the series only released a day ago on December 9, 2022.
The platform will be waiting to see how Season 1 performs before moving forward, but since the show is not confined by a miniseries billing, the prospects look good for its continuation.
The Dragon Age franchise also has a plethora of source material to adapt and Season 2 would be a good pairing with the release of Dreadwolf.
How Many Episodes are in Dragon Age: Absolution?
Dragon Age: Absolution is confirmed to have six episodes in its Season 1 run, and fans will be able to binge-watch all episodes from day one.
Below, we have included all of the episode titles to assist your binge-watch:
- Episode 1: A Woman Unseen
- Episode 2: The Will of the Maker
- Episode 3: The Serpent’s Coils
- Episode 4: Those Who Falsely Dream
- Episode 5: An Altar of Fire
- Episode 6: The Price of Salvation
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix.