Meet Dragon Age: Absolution Animation Studio Red Dog Culture House

Dragon Age fans are returning to the franchise via the animation medium on Netflix and we introduce you to Dragon Age: Absolution’s animation studio – Red Dog Culture House.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been announced as the Inquisition sequel in the video game series featuring antagonist Solas.

Directed and written by Mairghread Scott, Dragon Age: Absolution is a collaboration with BioWare adapting its popular video game franchise. Dragon Age shares the spotlight with BioWare’s other flagship franchise Mass Effect.

Meet Dragon Age: Absolution’s Animation Studio Red Dog Culture House

South Korean animation studio Red Dog Culture House is the visual force behind Dragon Age: Absolution and the team have struck a new deal with Netflix.

Based in Seoul, Red Dog recently entered into a new deal with the streaming service to produce 2D animation over multiple years.

The studio is behind previous projects The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Centaurworld, and the Love, Death + Robots episode ‘Good Hunting.’

With Red Dog on board Netflix’s animation schedule for the foreseeable future, we can expect more animations to filter into the catalog very soon.

Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2

Netflix has yet to greenlight Season 2 of Dragon Age: Absolution as the series only released a day ago on December 9, 2022.

The platform will be waiting to see how Season 1 performs before moving forward, but since the show is not confined by a miniseries billing, the prospects look good for its continuation.

The Dragon Age franchise also has a plethora of source material to adapt and Season 2 would be a good pairing with the release of Dreadwolf.

Dragon Age: Absolution – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

How Many Episodes are in Dragon Age: Absolution?

Dragon Age: Absolution is confirmed to have six episodes in its Season 1 run, and fans will be able to binge-watch all episodes from day one.

Below, we have included all of the episode titles to assist your binge-watch:

Episode 1: A Woman Unseen

Episode 2: The Will of the Maker

Episode 3: The Serpent’s Coils

Episode 4: Those Who Falsely Dream

Episode 5: An Altar of Fire

Episode 6: The Price of Salvation

Dragon Age: Absolution – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix.

