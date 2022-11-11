Netflix’s fantasy series has unleashed Season 2 to the public and the show’s premise is a unique one. We reveal if Warrior Nun is based on a comic book and dive into where the idea came from.

Season 2 of Warrior Nun was renewed just one month after the debut season’s July 2020 release and was met with mostly positive reviews. Hopefully, Season 2 ratings will follow suit.

Created by Simon Davis Barry for Netflix and based on the comic book character, Warrior Nun Areala, by Ben Dunn, the fantasy drama follows orphan Ava Silva who discovers she has supernatural powers that led her to join an order of warrior nuns, starring Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Tristán Ulloa.

Is Warrior Nun Based on a Comic Book?

Yes, Warrior Nun is based on a 1994 manga-styled American comic book character called Warrior Nun Areala, created by Ben Dunn and published by Antarctic Press.

Even though the Warrior Nun Areala series began in 1994, the character is actually developed from Shanna Masters, who first appeared in the March 1993 release Ninja High School #37.

The Areala run follows Sister Shanna Masters, who is a member of the military order of Warrior Nuns and Magic Priests known as the Order of the Cruciform Sword. Shanna becomes the latest avatar to do Valkyrie Areala’s bidding after the Norse figure abstained from pagan practices to follow the way of Jesus Christ.

The character of Areala is loosely based on the traditionalist Catholic organization, the Fraternité Notre-Dame. Dunn was inspired to create the character after reading about Sister Marie Chantel and her fellow nuns, who learned taekwondo in Hell’s Kitchen in order to combat the dangers of the neighborhood – even though they insisted that their training was just for sport.

Netflix has Plenty of Source Material to Adapt

Now that questions are being asked about Warrior Nun Season 3, fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to source material.

A Season 3 renewal will all depend on the numbers and if Season 2 has been popular enough because the Warrior Nun source material is packed.

Between 1994 and 2002, the Warrior Nun series published 17 runs, compiling over 100 issues stacked with content that can be adapted.

Below, we have made of list of every Warrior Nun series in order of release:

Warrior Nun Areala: Series 1 – December 1994 – April 1995

– December 1994 – April 1995 Warrior Nun Areala: Rituals – August 1995 – June 1996

– August 1995 – June 1996 Warrior Nun Areala: Scorpio Rose – September 1996-March 1997

– September 1996-March 1997 Warrior Nun Dei: Aftertime – January 1997 – March 1997

– January 1997 – March 1997 Warrior Nun: Black & White – February 1997 – July 1999

– February 1997 – July 1999 The Crimson Nun – May 1997 – November 1997

– May 1997 – November 1997 Warrior Nun Areala: Series 2 – July 1997 – May 1998

– July 1997 – May 1998 Warrior Nun Areala and Glory – September 1997

– September 1997 Warrior Nun: Frenzy – January 1998 – June 1998

– January 1998 – June 1998 Areala: Angel of War – September 1998 – June 1999

– September 1998 – June 1999 Warrior Nun Areala: Resurrection – November 1998 – March 1999

– November 1998 – March 1999 Warrior Nun Areala: Series 3 – July 1999 – February 2001

– July 1999 – February 2001 Warrior Nun Brigantia – June 2000 – October 2000

– June 2000 – October 2000 Warrior Nun Areala: Ghosts of the Past – March 2001 – June 2001

– March 2001 – June 2001 Warrior Nun Areala: Dangerous Game – July 2001 – October 2001

– July 2001 – October 2001 Warrior Nun Areala: Series 4 – October 2001 – July 2003

– October 2001 – July 2003 Warrior Nun: No Justice for Innocents – April 2002

How Many Episodes are in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Warrior Nun Season 2 is confirmed to have eight episodes, coming in two episodes shorter than its freshman season.

All eight entries dropped at the same time on Netflix, meaning you can indulge in a binge right away.

Below, we have outlined all of the episodes and their titles to help you to navigate your watch:

Episode 1: Galatians 6:4-5

Episode 2: Colossians 3:9-10

Episode 3: Luke 8:17

Episode 4: Corinthians 10:20-21

Episode 5: Mark 10:45

Episode 6: Isaiah 40:31

Episode 7: Psalms 116:15

Episode 8: Jeremiah 29:13

Warrior Nun Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

