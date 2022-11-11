Warrior Nun's Simon Davis Barry Has a "Notion" About Season 3

The nuns are back for more brutality in Season 2 of Netflix’s bloody fantasy series and we’re here to discuss the possibility of Warrior Nun Season 3, introduce you to the cast of Season 2, and confirm how many episodes are in the sophomore run.

The Warrior Nun Season 2 synopsis is as follows: “Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.”

Created by Simon Davis Barry for Netflix and based on the comic book character, Warrior Nun Areala, by Ben Dunn, the fantasy drama follows orphan Ava Silva who discovers she has supernatural powers that led her to join an order of warrior nuns, starring Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Tristán Ulloa.

Simon Davis Barry Has a “Notion” About Warrior Nun Season 3

Warrior Nun Season 3 has not been officially green-lit by Netflix just yet. With Season 2 only releasing a few days ago, the streaming platform will be waiting to see how the sophomore season performs before looking ahead to Season 3.

As fans will have expected, the lack of a green light hasn’t stopped the Warrior Nun team from brainstorming over what comes next.

During an interview with ScreenRant, showrunner Simon Davis Barry was asked if the team had any plans for Season 3, confirming that they have a “notion”:

“Well, loosely. I mean, we did discuss [season 3] in the writers room. Of course, when you end a season as writers, you always want to make sure that you’ve not written yourself into a corner. And yes, we did have a notion about what season 3 could be and how that would look. But of course, it’s up to the fans. If they show up in big numbers. Netflix will make the right decision. And so hopefully, that’s what will happen.”

Meet the Warrior Nun Season 2 Cast

Alba Baptista is returning to play lead Ava, alongside regulars Toya Turner, William Miller, and Tristán Ulloa.

New faces joining the lineup in Season 2 includes Meena Rayann, Jack Mullarkey, and Richard Clothier, and time will tell to see who makes it out of this run alive.

Below, we have included the full cast list of Warrior Nun Season 2:

Alba Baptista – Ava Silva

– Ava Silva Toya Turner – Sister Mary

– Sister Mary Tristán Ulloa – Father Vincent

– Father Vincent William Miller – Adriel

– Adriel Thekla Reuten – Jillian Salvius

– Jillian Salvius Lorena Andrea – Sister Lilith

– Sister Lilith Kristina Tonteri-Young – Sister Beatrice

– Sister Beatrice Olivia Delcán – Sister Camila

– Sister Camila Meena Rayann – Yasmine Amunet

– Yasmine Amunet Jack Mullarkey – Miguel

– Miguel Richard Clothier – Cardinal William Foster

How Many Episodes are in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Warrior Nun Season 2 is confirmed to have eight episodes, coming in two episodes shorter than its freshman season.

All eight entries dropped at the same time on Netflix, meaning you can indulge in a binge right away.

Below, we have outlined all of the episodes and their titles to help you to navigate your watch:

Episode 1: Galatians 6:4-5

Episode 2: Colossians 3:9-10

Episode 3: Luke 8:17

Episode 4: Corinthians 10:20-21

Episode 5: Mark 10:45

Episode 6: Isaiah 40:31

Episode 7: Psalms 116:15

Episode 8: Jeremiah 29:13

Warrior Nun Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

