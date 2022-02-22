Truth behind Michael Stuhlbarg reprising Nicodemus West in Dr Strange 2

Wondering what Dr Strange has been up to since the cliff hangar in Spider-Man: No Way Home? You’re not the only one. Fans are also wondering whether Nicodemus “Nick” West will appear in the live-action MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The world is awaiting its May 2022 release, so let’s find out whether Strange’s rival will re-appear.

The trailer for Doctor Strange 2 debuted as Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credits scene. As an early Christmas treat, Marvel officially released the trailer online on 22 December 2021. The highly anticipated movie started filming in London in 2020 and wrapped up shooting the following year; it has certainly been a long time coming.

Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Loki show-runner Michael Waldron; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in US theatres on May 6, 2022. It will release in UK cinemas a little later on 26th May 2022.

Is Nicodemus West in Dr Strange 2?

Yes, Nicodemus West will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and will be portrayed by Call Me By Your Name actor, Michael Stuhlbarg. Dr Nicodemus West is Strange’s former colleague and professional rival surgeon.

The trailer for Multiverse of Madness confirmed that he had reprised his role as he made a brief appearance in the clip. He appears at the wedding of Christine Palmer. Although it’s like a where’s wally book trying to spot him, it really is a glimpse and he’s gone. Anything is better than nothing; some fans are even surprised to see him, as he was a minor character in the first film.

The trailer sees Dr West at a wedding and fan theories think he could even be marrying Christine Palmer. Something which would certainly rub Dr Strange up the wrong way as Palmer is his ex-partner. This could also mean that Dr West makes more appearances in Dr Strange 2 as opposed to the first film.

Dr Nicodemus West’s only appeared in one comic book story but clearly had a massive impact on Strange’s life. As he seems to play a more significant role in the new movie, Michael Stuhlbarg is also billed higher up in the cast list and fans are hoping this means he appears more often. It could also be due to Michael Stuhlbarg’s contract with Marvel Studios reportedly requiring him to be listed in the top-billed cast.

Michael Stuhlbarg reprises role

Stuhlbarg is a UCLA and Julliard alumni and is cast as Dr Nicodemus West in the first Dr Stange film. The film links closely to the comics where West operates on Strange after a car accident. He is unable to repair the nerves in Strange’s hands, something which is life-changing for the gifted surgeon, and West often feels guilty for this. Strange begins to search for a cure but discovers a world of magic instead.

Stuhlbarg might be best known for his dramas such as A Serious Man or Boardwalk Empire. However, as he re-appears in the Marvel empire, fans can’t wait to see what he brings to the table in Dr Strange 2.

