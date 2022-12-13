Jerry Bruckheimer, producer, and Nicolas Cage during "National Treasure" Seoul Press Conference at Seoul Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

A new generation is about to embark on some treasure hunting of their own, but fans of the film franchise are wondering if Nicolas Cage is in National Treasure: Edge of History.

Episodes are scheduled to air weekly on Disney Plus after beginning with a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley and based on the characters created by Jim Kouf, Oren Aviv, and Charles Segars, the action-adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History serves as a continuation of the popular film series.

Is Nicolas Cage in National Treasure: Edge of History?

No, Nicolas Cage will not be returning in Season 1 of National Treasure: Edge of History as Benjamin Gates, as reported by Marianne Wibberley at SDCC 2022, via ScreenRant.

The same report also divulged that Cage wasn’t able to appear in the first season due to scheduling conflicts instead of creative differences.

Despite his Season 1 no-show, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley still hope to include Cage in future seasons, perhaps Season 2, if the series gets renewed by Disney Plus.

Furthermore, the website RogerEbert.com posted a rumor that Cage was touted to appear in a cameo role in Season 2 of the series.

National Treasure 3

National Treasure 3 is currently in development with a script being finalized and IMDB has given the sequel a 2024 release.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed scriptwriting was coming to an end and teased Cage’s return at the same time:

“We’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

When announcing National Treasure 3 to Collider, Bruckheimer also confirmed that the “same cast” would be returning for the movie sequel, teasing the added return of Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha.

How Many Episodes are in National Treasure: Edge of History?

National Treasure: Edge of History is confirmed to have 10 episodes within its Season 1 run, which is an episode count slightly above average.

The first two episodes titled ‘I’m a Ghost’ and ‘The Treasure Map’ will premiere together with the pilot directed by Mira Nair.

The following release schedule confirms that the show’s finale won’t take place until February 8, 2023.

Below we have included Edge of History’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: I’m a Ghost – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 2: The Treasure Map – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 3: Graceland Gambit – December 21, 2022

– December 21, 2022 Episode 4: Charlotte – December 28, 2022

– December 28, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – January 11, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – January 18, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 25, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – February 1, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – February 8, 2023

