Conspiracy theory fanatics have been trying to work out National Treasure’s biggest mystery: What is on Page 47? We discuss a range of theories regarding what enigma Benjamin Gates could be cracking next and reveal the details we know about National Treasure 3.

A third film was announced by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, said to be featuring the returning cast, alongside confirmation of a streaming series with a new cast.

Disney Plus is currently airing the new National Treasure series, titled Edge of History, created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley and based on the characters created by Jim Kouf, Oren Aviv, and Charles Segars. The action-adventure series serves as a spin-off from the popular film series.

National Treasure Page 47 Theories

As predicted, fans have been going wild trying to figure out what is on Page 47 based on previous details left in both National Treasure films.

Excluding the JFK assassination and Area 51, which we know were on separate pages in the President’s book, the most popular theory regarding Page 47 is the missing 18 and a half minutes from the Watergate tapes. While it was briefly mentioned in the film before, the Watergate scandal may lean away from treasure hunting and get stuck into deciphering the recorded conversations spanning thousands of hours.

Another theory is Page 47 contains the records of the Roswell incident that took place in 1947. In addition to sharing the same year number, Page 47 could take the hunters down a more supernatural path toward alien invasion.

More theories include a hidden treasure located at Mount Vernon and the truth behind The Georgia Guidestones.

A more outlandish theory circles back to conspiracies surrounding the Freemasons and the Knights Templar, pointing towards the elusive Bohemian Club. The club refers to a real-life society of high-end businessmen and prolific figures who have been gathering regularly in California’s Bohemian Grove since the 1870s – what goes on in there has remained a secret.

National Treasure 3 Details

National Treasure 3 is currently in development with a script being finalized and IMDB has given the sequel a 2024 release.

Going by the way 2007’s Book of Secrets ended with the President setting up the Page 47 plot, National Treasure 3’s narrative will surely revolve around that.

Bruckheimer’s announcement to Collider, back in 2020, also confirmed that the “same cast” would be returning for the movie sequel, teasing the return of Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha.

Despite previous rumors suggesting Nicolas Cage would not be returning, a recent interview Bruckheimer did with ComicBook.com confirmed scriptwriting was coming to an end and would be sent to Cage for his seal of approval:

“We’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

