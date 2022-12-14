The anticipated first trailer for the animated sequel has finally arrived and many interested parties are wanting to know when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set.

The first animated feature and its sequel focus heavily on Miles’ relationship with Gwen Stacy, also known as Ghost-Spider.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a direct sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse and sees the return of Shameik Moore as protagonist Miles Morales in a labyrinth of alternate universes known as the Spider-Verse.

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was nothing short of visually spectacular, lined with some hard-hitting emotional beats, and Christopher Miller confirmed that there would be 240 characters present in the project spanning six universes. However, most of those models will be background characters.

Miles’ mother, Rio, comes to terms with her son growing up and she wants him to know that he is loved and he belongs. The film’s official synopsis also revealed that Miles will have to define what being a hero means to him in order to protect the people he loves.

Rio’s monologue is: “Wherever you go from here you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me. Make sure he never forgets where he came from. And he never doubts that he’s loved. And he never lets anyone tell him that he doesn’t belong there.”

Joining those raw moments were two particular scenes showing the Spider-Verse in all its glory, where a number of variants can be seen hanging out together, including Jessica Drew and the PS4 Spider-Man, battling forward to fight a common enemy.

We know that Across the Spider-Verse’s antagonist will be the Spot and Spider-Man 2099 will also be returning to add some flavor.

When Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Take Place?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes place “some years” after Into the Spider-Verse, confirmed by ScreenRant.

Fans can already tell that some time has passed between both films, as Miles is taller with a more muscular physique.

The protagonist’s voice is also deeper and Chris Miller also referred to Miles as a teenager during YouTube’s Premium Afterparty (also reported by ScreenRant) which suggests he is around 17 years old in the sequel.

Meet the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cast

Moore and Hailee Steinfeld – who also starred in Marvel’s Hawkeye this year as Kate Bishop – will be returning to the lead roles, alongside Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

With many other characters returning from the first film, Across the Spider-Verse will also feature a host of new characters who won’t be revealed until the movie comes out.

Alongside the following cast list, the original Japanese Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro, is touted to be voicing the Japanese variant once again. VA Yuri Lowenthal is also rumored to be reprising his role as Spidey from Insomniac Games’ PlayStation title.

Shameik Moore – Miles Morales / Spider-Man

– Miles Morales / Spider-Man Hailee Steinfeld – Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

– Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman Jake Johnson – Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

– Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man Oscar Isaac – Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

– Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099 Issa Rae – Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

– Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman Daniel Kaluuya – Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk

– Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk Jason Schwartzman – the Spot

– the Spot Brian Tyree Henry – Jefferson Davis

– Jefferson Davis Luna Lauren Vélez – Rio Morales

– Rio Morales Greta Lee – Lyla

– Lyla Rachel Dratch – Counselor

– Counselor Jorma Taccone – the Vulture

– the Vulture Shea Whigham – George Stacy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

