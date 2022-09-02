There is not one Spider-Man fan who would pass on the opportunity to see No Way Home in theaters one more time, which is what The More Fun Stuff is offering. As this version heads into theaters, we confirm if The More Fun Stuff Version will be available to stream at home.

No Way Home presented the iconic moment of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker meeting Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire by way of the Multiverse.

Directed by Jon Watts as the conclusion to the director’s Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars the ensemble cast made up of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire and more.

What is The More Fun Stuff Version and When Does it Release?

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version is an extended cut of the MCU blockbuster, which boasts 11 minutes of never before seen additional footage.

The extended version of the movie has currently released in theaters, however, it has different release dates depending on what part of the world you are in.

Below, we have highlighted all of the global release dates, confirmed by the movie’s official Twitter account:

August 31 : Indonesia

: Indonesia September 1 : Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Syria, UAE, USA

: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Syria, UAE, USA September 2 : India, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, Vietnam

: India, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, Vietnam September 7 : Belgium, Brazil, France, Philippines

: Belgium, Brazil, France, Philippines September 8 : Germany, Singapore, Malaysia

: Germany, Singapore, Malaysia September 9 : Japan

: Japan September 18 : Italy

: Italy September 23 : Spain

: Spain October 6: South Korea

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version Available to Stream?

No, Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version is being released as a theatre exclusive for now.

The Blu-ray and DVD of Spider-Man: No Way Home have already been released which did not include this extended version – annoying some fans.

We think it is likely that The More Fun Stuff Version will receive a separate physical release from the theatrical cut, however, an announcement has yet to be made.

Reviews of The More Fun Stuff Version

A majority of Marvel fans are excited to experience No Way Home again in cinemas, especially with new scenes on the horizon, however, not everyone is happy.

A few fans have said the extended version is a waste of time and money, with the extra footage presenting nothing substantial.

So basically #SpiderManNoWayHome the more fun stuff version is a waste of time and money…. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@JosiahP4G) August 31, 2022

