After watching the first two episodes of Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power series, questions are being asked about who forged the titular rings in the source material and we answer them up ahead.

The first two episodes of the prequel series, Shadow of the Past and Adrift, set up a growing threat in Middle-earth, sensed by protagonist Galadriel and Bronwyn. Familiar character Elrond is overseeing these new lands and fans are welcomed to become acquainted with Arondir and Nori in the double-bill premiere.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

Who Forged the Rings of Power?

Nineteen Rings of Power were originally forged by the Elves of Eregion during the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Overseed by Celebrimbor, the Elven smiths, or Gwaith-i-Mírdain, helped to forge the nineteen rings using knowledge taught to them by Sauron, or Annatar at the time.

Three Rings were made for the Elves, forged by Celebrimbor himself, and were never touched by Sauron. They were named Narya the Ring of Fire, Nenya the Ring of Water, and Vilya the Ring of Air.

Sauron gifted Seven Rings to the Dwarves, with the Elves creating one especially for Durin III, and the remaining Nine Rings were given to men, who were later corrupted and became the Nazgûl.

Nineteen rings soon became twenty as Sauron forged The One Ring himself in the fire of Mount Doom in Mordor.

Where were the Rings of Power Forged?

The Rings of Power were forged in Eregion, which is a realm of the Noldor in Eriador.

Eregion is Sindarin and carries the meaning “Holy-region” or “Land of the Holy” and is named Hollin in the Dúnedain’s language Westron.

Eregion is located near the Mines of Moria under the Misty Mountains and remained the sole surviving Noldorian realm outwith Lindon.

After the Elves befriended Annatar in S.A. 1200, the forging of the Rings of Power was complete in Eregion by 1590.

The Rings of Power Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Friday, September 9, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 3 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

These airing times also translate to 2 am BST in the UK, so that British viewers can watch new episodes as quickly as possible.

The prequel series has already been praised for its stunning cinematography and the rich history it conveys from Tolkien’s source material.

