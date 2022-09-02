The Lord of the Rings fans will likely know the geography like the back of their hand by now, shown during Peter Jackson’s trilogy. However, The Rings of Power offers a new Middle-earth map to become acquainted with and we give you a bird’s eye view of the new locations.

The series premiered with a double-bill debut on Amazon Prime, however, the release schedule will now settle down into airing one episode per week.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer BridTV 10957 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uYnQDsaxHZU/hqdefault.jpg 1060794 1060794 center 32600

The Rings of Power New Middle-earth Map

Back in 2019, the official Twitter account for the new show released a new Middle-earth map for fans to become familiar with.

The main focus was Númenor, lying in the southwest, situated between Middle-earth and the Valinor – home to the Valar and Maiar. This location will be visited frequently throughout the series.

Lindon and Eriador sit at the coast of the map and are two provinces inhabited by Elves. Included in the region of Eriador is Eregion, which is where the Rings of Power were forged and later developed into Rivendell.

Eregion also houses the Dwarven settlement of Khazad-dûm – seen in The Fellowship of the Ring – as well as the pass of Caradhras.

Mordor is noticeably missing from the map and still in its infancy during The Rings of Power timeline, however, the show will focus on the evil pulling from the north near Forodwaith, which is where the memory of Morgoth, Sauron’s former master, lingers.

Fans will notice that Gondor and Rohan have not been founded yet during the Second Age, with Calenardhon standing in as a pre-Rohan location.

Lastly, instead of Hobbits in The Shire, ancestors, the Harfoots, previously dwelled in Rhovanion.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/7TuQh7gRPD — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

The Rings of Power Episode Count and Release Schedule

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

Watch the Official Trailer for #TheRingsOfPower now. Join us in Middle-earth on September 2.pic.twitter.com/TEXeaa1gVP — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Show all