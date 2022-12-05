A new year looming means another opportunity for the Transformers movie franchise to take flight and we confirm if Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee.

Bumblebee was the last Transformers live-action to come from Hasbro’s toy line, directed by Travis Knight and starring Hailee Steinfeld as the protagonist alongside Dylan O’Brien voicing the young Autobot.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. helming a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will feature Optimus Prime during 1994 in Brooklyn, New York, and Peru.

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts a sequel to Bumblebee?

Yes, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is confirmed to be a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee.

The seventh film in the Transformers series also serves as a prequel to the Michael Bay movies, but the movie takes place after the events of Bumblebee.

With Bay’s movies taking place in the late 2000s and Bumblebee set in 1987, ScreenRant confirmed that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes place seven years after Bumblebee in 1994.

What is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Song?

The trailer song that plays during the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G..

Debuting on the legendary hip-hop artist’s first studio album Ready to Die in 1994, Juicy was ranked as the best hip-hop track of all time by the BBC and stands as one of the chart-toppers of the 90s, according to Billboard.

23 years after his death in 1997 at the age of 24, The Notorious B.I.G. was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his music continues to influence the genre today.

Meet the Transformers: Rise of the Beats Cast

This entry sees future Ironheart actor Anthony Ramos leading the Autobots war as protagonist Noah.

Other fresh faces to the franchise include Pete Davidson, Peter Dinklage, and Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

Anthony Ramos – Noah

– Noah Dominique Fishback – Elena

– Elena Peter Cullen – Optimus Prime

– Optimus Prime Pete Davidson – Mirage

– Mirage Liza Koshy – Arcee

– Arcee Cristo Fernández – Wheeljack

– Wheeljack John DiMaggio – Stratosphere

– Stratosphere Ron Perlman – Optimus Primal

– Optimus Primal Michelle Yeoh – Airazor

– Airazor David Sobolov – Rhinox

– Rhinox Peter Dinklage – Scourge

– Scourge David Sobolov – Battletrap

– Battletrap Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Nightbird

– Nightbird Tobe Nwigwe – Reek

Additionally, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor Luna Lauren Velez has been cast in an undisclosed role for now.

