Is The Cuphead Show! for Kids? Parents' Guide and Age Rating Explored
Is The Cuphead Show! for kids? On paper, Netflix’s series looks like it is designed for young viewers to tune in for a giggle, however, many parents are discovering some imagery that may not be suitable for their children, which has led us to confirm the show’s age rating and discuss the parents’ guide.
Even as an adult, some viewers find the imagery of the animation style and some of the sound effects to be disturbing, which may affect the psyche of younger viewers as well.
Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! First premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.
The Cuphead Show! Season 2 Age Rating
IMDB has confirmed that The Cuphead Show! Season 2 is rated TV-Y7 in the United States, stating that the contents are not suitable for children under the age of seven.
In the UK, however, The Cuphead Show! has been issued a U certificate, meaning the contents are suitable for all ages.
Common Sense Media has suggested that The Cuphead Show! in its entirety should not be viewed by children under the age of six-eight years old.
The Cuphead Show! Parents’ Guide
General parents’ guides for The Cuphead Show! outline the narrative’s inclusion of violence, crude humor, references to alcohol, and partial nudity.
Common Sense Media also confirmed that while the show contains no references to sex, its violence, scariness, language, and product purchasing make the show unfit for audiences under eight years of age.
Several parents have come forward stating that some of the visuals scared their children, while other parents have confirmed that their children, sometimes younger than eight years old, thoroughly enjoy the show.
The Cuphead Show! Season 2 Episode Guide
Season 2 consists of 13 episodes that all dropped together on the platform on August 19, 2022.
Two episodes are continuations of Season 1 stories and the final episode of Season 2 will be continued in Season 3.
Each episode lasts between 11-26 minutes and we have outlined a full episode guide below:
- Episode 1: Jailbroken (Part 2)
- Episode 2: Charmed & Dangerous (Part 3)
- Episode 3: A High Seas Adventure!
- Episode 4: Another Brother
- Episode 5: Sweet Temptation
- Episode 6: The I Scream Man
- Episode 7: Piano Lesson
- Episode 8: Release The Demons!
- Episode 9: Dead Broke
- Episode 10: Rats All, Folks
- Episode 11: Say Cheese
- Episode 12: Lost In The Woods
- Episode 13: The Devil’s Pitchfork (Part 1)
