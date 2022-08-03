Why is Bullet Train Rated R? Brad Pitt's Action Comedy Analysed
If Brad Pitt goes hand-in-hand with an action movie, it’s a no-brainer that you must go and see it, which is why everyone will be flocking to their nearest cinema complex this weekend to ride the Bullet Train.
Before booking your visit, however, many interested moviegoers are curious to know why Bullet Train has been rated R and we analyze the content for you.
Directed by David Leitch and based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by K?tar? Isaka, Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and more following a group of assassins who meet on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto.
Why is Bullet Train Rated R?
Firstly, Bullet Train’s premise revolves around a group of assassins, criminals, and murderers who are all trying to kill each other on a high-speed train – there will be blood.
IMDB reports that Bullet Train has been rated R because of its “strong and bloody violence, persuasive language, and brief sexuality”.
Some of the violent and gory action involves the use of guns, knives, meat hooks, and bottles, with plenty of blood to go around.
The general takeaway from Bullet Train is that it’s mostly very bloody, which is why the UK has also issued a 15 rating.
Early Reviews for Bullet Train are Mid-Level
The general consensus raised by early reviewers is that Bullet Train is a fun ride without reaching its full potential.
One user dubbed Bullet Train as “pure summer movie fun” and applauded Brad Pitt for another charismatic performance.
However, another reviewer commented on the similar humor the movie has to Deadpool, stating it was not a bad movie but it was still lots of fun.
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Bullet Train is now in theatres in the US and will release on August 5, 2022, in the UK.