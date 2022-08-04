With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuting on Disney Plus later this month, the fandom received a surprise yesterday when Marvel delayed its release date.

We explain the premiere date shift in full, discuss why this move likely occurred, and supply a release schedule for Marvel’s eighth Disney Plus series.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Marvel Studios Delays She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by One Day

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Marvel Entertainment shared a new clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with fans on Twitter, accompanied by a change in the show’s release date and the caption: “New Marvel hero. All new night.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s premiere date has been delayed by one day, moving its debut from Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The studio also confirmed that the series would continue to air on Thursdays for the entire season.

New Marvel hero. All new night.



New episodes of Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays starting August 18, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/oc6WVN2CtB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 3, 2022

She-Hulk Would Have Clashed with Andor Otherwise

Had She-Hulk retained its Wednesday slot, the show would have eventually clashed with Star Wars prequel Andor on September 21, 2022.

Confusion from both fandoms occurred earlier in the year when Obi-Wan Kenobi switched from its Friday slot to Wednesdays after Episode 2, which meant it then aired on Wednesdays alongside Ms. Marvel – making Wednesdays jam-packed for Disney Plus subscribers.

The same feat was expected to happen with She-Hulk and Andor, but at the last minute, Marvel has changed She-Hulk’s airing day to Thursday, meaning Andor will air separately on Wednesdays come September.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Release Schedule

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus, which is three more than Ms. Marvel.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined the show’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: TBA – August 18, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]