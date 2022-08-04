She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Premiere Date Delayed
With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuting on Disney Plus later this month, the fandom received a surprise yesterday when Marvel delayed its release date.
We explain the premiere date shift in full, discuss why this move likely occurred, and supply a release schedule for Marvel’s eighth Disney Plus series.
Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.
Marvel Studios Delays She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by One Day
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Marvel Entertainment shared a new clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with fans on Twitter, accompanied by a change in the show’s release date and the caption: “New Marvel hero. All new night.”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s premiere date has been delayed by one day, moving its debut from Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to Thursday, August 18, 2022.
The studio also confirmed that the series would continue to air on Thursdays for the entire season.
She-Hulk Would Have Clashed with Andor Otherwise
Had She-Hulk retained its Wednesday slot, the show would have eventually clashed with Star Wars prequel Andor on September 21, 2022.
Confusion from both fandoms occurred earlier in the year when Obi-Wan Kenobi switched from its Friday slot to Wednesdays after Episode 2, which meant it then aired on Wednesdays alongside Ms. Marvel – making Wednesdays jam-packed for Disney Plus subscribers.
The same feat was expected to happen with She-Hulk and Andor, but at the last minute, Marvel has changed She-Hulk’s airing day to Thursday, meaning Andor will air separately on Wednesdays come September.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Release Schedule
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus, which is three more than Ms. Marvel.
Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Below, we have outlined the show’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:
- Episode 1: TBA – August 18, 2022
- Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022
- Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022
- Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022
- Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022
- Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022
