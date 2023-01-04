Is The Pale Blue Eye a True Story?

The Pale Blue Eye arrives on Netflix soon, and here, we discuss whether the film is based on a true story or fictional.

Nowadays, audiences prefer films and TV shows based on true stories, and that’s because they can feel more connected to the story and the characters that are not a work of fiction. Another reason is that a viewer experiences somewhat real emotions and actual instances on the screen. However, fictional stories can be entertaining and inspiring too. Well, here, let’s focus on The Pale Blue Eye‘s source material.

The Pale Blue Eye -True Story or Fictional?

The Pale Blue Eye is not a true story. It’s based on the same named novel by Louis Bayard, released in 2003. The book’s summary says that it tells the story of hatred and revenge that takes place in the U.S Military Academy.

Even though the film is based on fiction, some elements of it exist in reality. For instance, the cadet named Edgar Allen Poe, who helped the fictional detective Augustus Landor was a famous author in the 19th Century. The author was popularly recognized for his short stories and poems, including The Raven.

As per Screenrant, the film doesn’t involve the real-life experiences of Poe, but it does show where the author was during the film’s timeline. In fact, in 1830, the author was in West Point. Two of his writings were also published during the time he spent in West Point.

Where To Watch The Pale Blue Eye?

The Pale Blue Eye came out to selected theatres worldwide, and now, it will be on Netflix on January 6, 2023. Well, if you haven’t watched the outstanding suspense thriller film yet, you can watch it in the coming weekend that too without leaving your comfort zone.