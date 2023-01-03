Where Was The Pale Blue Eye Filmed?

Christian Bale’s The Pale Blue Eye is all set to release on Netflix, and here, we reveal where the thriller film was shot.

The Pale Blue Eye already got a limited theatrical release last year, and now, it’s about to get released on Netflix. If you are someone who is looking for a good suspense thriller film to watch this weekend, The Pale Blue Eye will be on the streaming platform soon enough. Besides that, if you love to travel, whether with your friends or family or if you are a solo traveler, you may also want to learn about some of the best historical places in this article since we’ll be pointing out some of the movie’s filming locations.

The filming locations of The Pale Blue Eye explored

The film took place in 1830, so it was important for the creators to shoot the film in places with 19th-century vibes. After considering several sites, Pennsylvania was selected as the filming location. Primarily, The Pale Blue Eye was filmed in Pittsburgh, as no place could ever be as good as this one to fit entirely to be a U.S. Military Academy of the 19th Century. Apart from that, the local government of Pittsburgh also offers tax incentives to filmmakers, making it easier for them to save a hefty amount of money. The place was selected as it not only suits the filming location requirements but also provides financial support to the filmmakers.

To shoot the Western Point for the film, Westminster College, situated in New Wilmington, was chosen by Scott. The college has a perfect construction that gives a gothic appeal required for the psychological thriller Netflix film.

Every heart tells a tale.



Christian Bale and Harry Melling star in THE PALE BLUE EYE, on Netflix January 6. pic.twitter.com/o8GidfXN4u — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2022

The Blacksmith shop of the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, Pennsylvania, was used to portray a tavern in the film. Interestingly, the Blacksmith shop was a famous tavern that no traveler visiting the Compass Inn Museum ever missed since 1799.

Moreover, several scenes in the film were shot in McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County. The park is said to be one of the most amazing parks in Pennsylvania. Even though the park seems to be a little modern for the film’s setup, the scenic beauty, the waterfalls, and the slippery rocks make it quite compelling for the film’s fictional setup.