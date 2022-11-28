Jenna Ortega’s Netflix character has definitely inspired us to channel more of her savage attitude on a Monday morning, but are those personality traits a sign of something else? We discuss if Wednesday Addams is autistic.

A second season of Wednesday has not been green-lit by Netflix yet, however, the end of Season 1 suggests the show has more in store for the Addams family, and the show is not confined by a miniseries billing.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Is Wednesday Addams Autistic?

No, there is nothing in the original source material by Charles Addams, nor the subsequent live actions that state Wednesday Addams is autistic.

However, thanks to the recent Netflix series, many fans are pointing out how Wednesday could be on the autism spectrum due to several of her traits.

One viewer pointed out how Wednesday could wear black all the time for “sensory sameness” and is overly stimulated by bright colors.

Another point being raised is her inability to understand how others are feeling, which makes it difficult for her to keep friends and relationships.

While Wednesday has never been diagnosed with a condition to explain her behavior, the modern audience of today is beginning to believe autism may be the reason – however, this remains a non-canon diagnosis for now.

Is Wednesday Addams a Vampire or Sociopath?

Additionally, and contrary to popular belief, Wednesday is not a vampire, despite her pale complexion and dark attire. The character has no defining features of a vampire, including fangs, affliction to sunlight, nor the need to drink blood – even though she does seem to enjoy it at the school dance.

The only tie to the supernatural that Wednesday has in the Netflix series is her ability to have visions of the past and future.

Similarly, Wednesday has not been diagnosed as a sociopath either, despite many of her sadistic traits leaning towards it.

Many fans and media reports have labeled Wednesday a sociopath for her antisocial behavior, lack of empathy, and remorse alongside egotistical traits, but the franchise has still to address this in canon.

How Many Episodes are in Wednesday?

Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.

Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number

Episode 3: Friend or Woe

Episode 4: Woe What A Night

Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe

Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe

Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now

Episode 8: A Murder of Woes

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

