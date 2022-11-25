Is Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Married to Gwendoline Christie?
Netflix’s new Addams Family series has proven to be sharp and witty and there’s no denying some of the electric performances seen in Wednesday. We reveal if co-stars Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie are married amidst rising rumors.
Alongside a host of fresh faces in the acting world, Wednesday also welcomes veteran actors into the mix, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci.
Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.
Is Jenna Ortega Married to Gwendoline Christie?
No, Jenna Ortega is not married to Gwendoline Christie despite the circling rumors.
Speculation stems from an interview with TV Insider featuring Ortega, Christie, Luis Guzmán, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough. Ortega turns to Christie at one point, when being handed the microphone, and says:
“Thank you very much, woman. My woman. I love you. Sorry, that might be disrespectful, but that is my nickname for her, because she’s my wife.”
While Ortega does state that Christie is her wife, the comment was to be taken in jest and obviously part of a joke that Christie is in on as well to show their admiration for each other.
Ortega has kept her dating life private from the public, however, Christie is reported to be dating designer Giles Deacon since 2013.
How Old is Wednesday Addams? – Jenna Ortega’s Age Revealed
Wednesday Addams is 16 years old in the Netflix series, however, past iterations of the character saw Wednesday as a six-year-old in the original 60s television series, and approximately 12 years old in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.
Ortega, on the other hand, is currently 20 years old, born in September 2002.
During an interview with Netflix, the cast of Wednesday was invited to talk about the show and Christie touched on Weems’ relationship with Wednesday and confirmed the latter’s age:
“It’s such a weird relationship and one that we don’t often see, of an older woman who’s in charge of a young woman — a 16-year-old — and they develop a strange intensity, a weird bond; a really unusual, complex, constantly evolving relationship that has its intimacy in the oddest of ways.”
Meet the Wednesday Cast
Ricci is returning to the franchise to play new character and dorm mother Marilyn Thornhill. The actor previously played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.
Guzmán’s Gomez and Zeta-Jones’ Morticia will appear in smaller roles with limited screen time, as Wednesday spends most of her time at Nevermore Academy.
Check out the full Wednesday cast list below:
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams
- Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams
- Riki Lindhome – Dr. Valerie Kinbott
- Jamie McShane – Sheriff Donovan Galpin
- Hunter Doohan – Tyler Galpin
- Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus
- Moosa Mostafa – Eugene Otinger
- Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair
- Naomi J. Ogawa – Yoko Tanaka
- Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay
- Percy Hynes White – Xavier Thorpe
- Gwendoline Christie – Larissa Weems
- Victor Dorobantu – Thing
- Christina Ricci – Marilyn Thornhill
Recurring
- Isaac Ordonez – Pugsley Addams
- George Burcea – Lurch
- Tommie Earl Jenkins – Mayor Walker
- Iman Marson – Lucas Walker
- William Houston – Joseph Crackstone
- Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo – Deputy Santiago
- Oliver Watson – Kent
- Calum Ross – Rowan
- Johnna Dias Watson – Divina
Guest stars
- Luis Guzmán – Gomez Addams
- Murray McArthur – Fabian
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix