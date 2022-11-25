Netflix’s new Addams Family series has proven to be sharp and witty and there’s no denying some of the electric performances seen in Wednesday. We reveal if co-stars Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie are married amidst rising rumors.

Alongside a host of fresh faces in the acting world, Wednesday also welcomes veteran actors into the mix, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Is Jenna Ortega Married to Gwendoline Christie?

No, Jenna Ortega is not married to Gwendoline Christie despite the circling rumors.

Speculation stems from an interview with TV Insider featuring Ortega, Christie, Luis Guzmán, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough. Ortega turns to Christie at one point, when being handed the microphone, and says:

“Thank you very much, woman. My woman. I love you. Sorry, that might be disrespectful, but that is my nickname for her, because she’s my wife.”

While Ortega does state that Christie is her wife, the comment was to be taken in jest and obviously part of a joke that Christie is in on as well to show their admiration for each other.

Ortega has kept her dating life private from the public, however, Christie is reported to be dating designer Giles Deacon since 2013.

How Old is Wednesday Addams? – Jenna Ortega’s Age Revealed

Wednesday Addams is 16 years old in the Netflix series, however, past iterations of the character saw Wednesday as a six-year-old in the original 60s television series, and approximately 12 years old in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

Ortega, on the other hand, is currently 20 years old, born in September 2002.

During an interview with Netflix, the cast of Wednesday was invited to talk about the show and Christie touched on Weems’ relationship with Wednesday and confirmed the latter’s age:

“It’s such a weird relationship and one that we don’t often see, of an older woman who’s in charge of a young woman — a 16-year-old — and they develop a strange intensity, a weird bond; a really unusual, complex, constantly evolving relationship that has its intimacy in the oddest of ways.”

Wednesday – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Meet the Wednesday Cast

Ricci is returning to the franchise to play new character and dorm mother Marilyn Thornhill. The actor previously played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.

Guzmán’s Gomez and Zeta-Jones’ Morticia will appear in smaller roles with limited screen time, as Wednesday spends most of her time at Nevermore Academy.

Check out the full Wednesday cast list below:

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams

– Wednesday Addams Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams

– Morticia Addams Riki Lindhome – Dr. Valerie Kinbott

– Dr. Valerie Kinbott Jamie McShane – Sheriff Donovan Galpin

– Sheriff Donovan Galpin Hunter Doohan – Tyler Galpin

– Tyler Galpin Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus

– Ajax Petropolus Moosa Mostafa – Eugene Otinger

– Eugene Otinger Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair

– Enid Sinclair Naomi J. Ogawa – Yoko Tanaka

– Yoko Tanaka Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay

– Bianca Barclay Percy Hynes White – Xavier Thorpe

– Xavier Thorpe Gwendoline Christie – Larissa Weems

– Larissa Weems Victor Dorobantu – Thing

– Thing Christina Ricci – Marilyn Thornhill

Recurring

Isaac Ordonez – Pugsley Addams

– Pugsley Addams George Burcea – Lurch

– Lurch Tommie Earl Jenkins – Mayor Walker

– Mayor Walker Iman Marson – Lucas Walker

– Lucas Walker William Houston – Joseph Crackstone

– Joseph Crackstone Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo – Deputy Santiago

– Deputy Santiago Oliver Watson – Kent

– Kent Calum Ross – Rowan

– Rowan Johnna Dias Watson – Divina

Guest stars

Luis Guzmán – Gomez Addams

– Gomez Addams Murray McArthur – Fabian

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix

