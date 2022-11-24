Who is Ajax in Netflix's Wednesday? Meet Actor Georgie Farmer
Not only has the Netflix series returned the iconic character of Wednesday Addams to the screen, but it also introduces a host of new characters into the franchise. We reveal who Ajax is in Wednesday, introduce you to actor Georgie Farmer and check out the rest of the Wednesday cast.
The Netflix series stands with a standard eight-episode debut, and since it’s not been billed as miniseries, it means there’s a chance the narrative will expand into Season 2.
Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.
Who is Ajax in Wednesday?
Ajax Petropolus is introduced as Enid’s crush and he is known as the primary gorgon at Nevermore Academy.
As the gorgons have snake hair – based on Medusa from Greek mythology – Ajax has to wear a beanie to conceal the snakes, otherwise he turns people to stone – including himself.
Since Ajax can turn people to stone, the series refers to them as “stoners” as a meta joke and these creatures also take on the stereotypical personality.
Meet Georgie Farmer
Ajax is played by British actor Georgie Farmer, whose credited career began back in 2012.
Farmer appeared in the series The Ministry of Curious Stuff before taking a five-year hiatus to return in 2017’s Ill Behaviour as a Gamer.
The actor became a series regular in The Evermoor Chronicles, where he played Jake Crossley, and he also starred in the 2018 movie Ready Player One as the kid in the Bootsuit commercial, and then in the series Treadstone in 2019.
Farmer is credited to appear in all eight episodes of Netflix’s Wednesday and fans will have to tune into the show to see if Ajax’s appearance in Season 2 is possible.
Meet the Wednesday Cast
Christina Ricci is returning to the franchise to play new character Marilyn Thornhill. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.
Game of Thrones and The Sandman actor Gwendoline Christie is also part of the main lineup and Luis Guzmán’s Gomez will appear in a guest role with limited screen time.
Check out the full Wednesday cast list below:
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams
- Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams
- Riki Lindhome – Dr. Valerie Kinbott
- Jamie McShane – Sheriff Donovan Galpin
- Hunter Doohan – Tyler Galpin
- Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus
- Moosa Mostafa – Eugene Otinger
- Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair
- Naomi J. Ogawa – Yoko Tanaka
- Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay
- Percy Hynes White – Xavier Thorpe
- Gwendoline Christie – Larissa Weems
- Victor Dorobantu – Thing
- Christina Ricci – Marilyn Thornhill
Recurring
- Isaac Ordonez – Pugsley Addams
- George Burcea – Lurch
- Tommie Earl Jenkins – Mayor Walker
- Iman Marson – Lucas Walker
- William Houston – Joseph Crackstone
- Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo – Deputy Santiago
- Oliver Watson – Kent
- Calum Ross – Rowan
- Johnna Dias Watson – Divina
Guest stars
- Luis Guzmán – Gomez Addams
- Murray McArthur – Fabian
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.