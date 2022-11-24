While Addams Family fans expected plenty of dark humor from the titular character in Netflix’s series, we weren’t quite prepared for the loaded soundtrack on offer. We reveal what song Wednesday plays on the cello and explore the show’s soundtrack.

With Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán playing the iconic Morticia and Gomez Addams this time around, Christina Ricci will also be returning to the franchise to play new character Marilyn Thornhill, even though the actor previously played Wednesday Addams in the 90s movies.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11605 Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Q73UhUTs6y0/hqdefault.jpg 1191243 1191243 center 32600

What is the Song Wednesday Plays on the Cello? Does Jenna Ortega Play?

Wednesday is playing a cover of Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones when she plays the cello on the rooftop of Nevermore Academy during Episode 1.

Known as one of the band’s most recognizable songs, Paint It Black was recorded in 1966 and became a major chart success, preceding the song’s walk into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018.

Furthermore, actor Jenna Ortega revealed to WIRED that she learned how to play the cello so she could play that part of Wednesday’s character authentically:

“Actually, I learned to play the cello for ‘Wednesday’. I started working on the cello about two months before we started shooting. I probably couldn’t play too well now just because I’ve been away from home so much working and it is something that I want to continue to pursue.”

Wednesday Soundtrack

Wednesday’s score has been composed by Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman, who both created a track list of original music for the series that you can listen to below.

In addition to the score, each episode of the Netflix series features a number of popular songs, which we have listed by episode:

Episode 1

Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien – Edith Piaf

– Edith Piaf In My Dreams – Roy Orbison

– Roy Orbison Can’t Stop – Rhythmking

– Rhythmking La Llorona – Chavela Vargas

– Chavela Vargas Paint It Black – The Rolling Stones (Cello Cover)

Episode 2

Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby McFerrin (Acapella Cover)

Episode 3

Space Song – Beach House

– Beach House Winter – Antonio Vivaldi

– Antonio Vivaldi Nothing Else Matters – Metallica

Episode 4

Tierra Rica – Carmita Jimenez

– Carmita Jimenez It’s A Shame – RAC feat. Pink Feathers

– RAC feat. Pink Feathers The Beginning – Magdalena Bay

– Magdalena Bay Goo Goo Muck – The Cramps

– The Cramps Physical – Dua Lipa

– Dua Lipa La Mamma Morta – Umberto Giordano

Episode 6

Sciuri Sciuri – Blonde Redhead

Episode 7

If I Be Wrong – Wolf Larsen

Episode 8

Perfect Day – Hoku

How Many Episodes are in Wednesday?

Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.

Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number

Episode 3: Friend or Woe

Episode 4: Woe What A Night

Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe

Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe

Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now

Episode 8: A Murder of Woes

Wednesday – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all