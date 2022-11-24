What is the Song Wednesday Plays on the Cello?
While Addams Family fans expected plenty of dark humor from the titular character in Netflix’s series, we weren’t quite prepared for the loaded soundtrack on offer. We reveal what song Wednesday plays on the cello and explore the show’s soundtrack.
With Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán playing the iconic Morticia and Gomez Addams this time around, Christina Ricci will also be returning to the franchise to play new character Marilyn Thornhill, even though the actor previously played Wednesday Addams in the 90s movies.
Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.
What is the Song Wednesday Plays on the Cello? Does Jenna Ortega Play?
Wednesday is playing a cover of Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones when she plays the cello on the rooftop of Nevermore Academy during Episode 1.
Known as one of the band’s most recognizable songs, Paint It Black was recorded in 1966 and became a major chart success, preceding the song’s walk into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018.
Furthermore, actor Jenna Ortega revealed to WIRED that she learned how to play the cello so she could play that part of Wednesday’s character authentically:
“Actually, I learned to play the cello for ‘Wednesday’. I started working on the cello about two months before we started shooting. I probably couldn’t play too well now just because I’ve been away from home so much working and it is something that I want to continue to pursue.”
Wednesday Soundtrack
Wednesday’s score has been composed by Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman, who both created a track list of original music for the series that you can listen to below.
In addition to the score, each episode of the Netflix series features a number of popular songs, which we have listed by episode:
Episode 1
- Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien – Edith Piaf
- In My Dreams – Roy Orbison
- Can’t Stop – Rhythmking
- La Llorona – Chavela Vargas
- Paint It Black – The Rolling Stones (Cello Cover)
Episode 2
- Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby McFerrin (Acapella Cover)
Episode 3
- Space Song – Beach House
- Winter – Antonio Vivaldi
- Nothing Else Matters – Metallica
Episode 4
- Tierra Rica – Carmita Jimenez
- It’s A Shame – RAC feat. Pink Feathers
- The Beginning – Magdalena Bay
- Goo Goo Muck – The Cramps
- Physical – Dua Lipa
- La Mamma Morta – Umberto Giordano
Episode 6
- Sciuri Sciuri – Blonde Redhead
Episode 7
- If I Be Wrong – Wolf Larsen
Episode 8
- Perfect Day – Hoku
How Many Episodes are in Wednesday?
Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.
Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.
Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:
- Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe
- Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number
- Episode 3: Friend or Woe
- Episode 4: Woe What A Night
- Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe
- Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe
- Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now
- Episode 8: A Murder of Woes
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.