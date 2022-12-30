Is Netflix’s new White Noise comedy-drama movie with Adam Driver based on a true story, and is Dylar a real drug?

2022 is ending with a bang on Netflix; notably the bang of a train crash that spews a cloud of toxic chemicals over the countryside of rural America.

White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig, has just premiered around the world, but fans are becoming curious about whether or not the film is based on real events.

So, is either the main White Noise movie storyline or the Dylar drug at the center of this film based on a true story?

Is White Noise based on a true story?

No, Netflix’s 2022 White Noise movie is not based on a true story, although the film is an adaptation of an original novel.

White Noise adapts the 1985 book of the same name by Don DeLillo, but is not a strict adaptation with multiple differences to the original such as the children being around five years older in the movie.

The drug Dylar that features heavily in the early portion of the White Noise film is also a fictional aspect of the story; as there is no current drug named Dylar in pharmaceutical records.

White Noise director Noah Baumbach told IndieWire how “I think of this movie as floating somewhere above reality. It’s close but not entirely with its feet on the ground.”

“It’s telling this story of how, in our attempts not to deal with our own mortality, to really acknowledge death in a serious way in our culture, we somehow sublimated death into our entertainment.” – Noah Baumbach, via IndieWire.

Prior to the premiere, many fans had questioned whether White Noise was an ‘unfilmable’ adaptation. However, Baumbach told Entertainment Weekly how this “wasn’t something that really entered my mind.”

“It wasn’t something that really entered my mind. It was something that I was responding to, and drawn to adapting, and drawn to make into a movie, so I was following that trail. I wasn’t thinking about whether something is filmable or not. I don’t even know what that means.” – Noah Baumbach, via Entertainment Weekly.

The filmmaker would add how, “The book draws upon many different genre elements and also is about how we’re so influenced by movies and television and radio.”

“I saw the opportunity in the movie to use the language of many of these sorts of movies and genres.” – Noah Baumbach, via Entertainment Weekly.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

