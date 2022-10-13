**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

The end of a Marvel series has become a bittersweet affair for fans. On one hand, it sets up future projects to come, but on the other, we have to say farewell to the characters we’ve spent the last few months with. Luckily, Jen Walters was on hand during the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale to give us a Season 2 tease and we discuss She-Hulk’s future in the MCU.

Episode 9, titled Whose Show Is This?, saw Jen break the fourth wall in spectacular style to rewrite the ending of her show after all hell broke loose during the Hulk King’s identity reveal.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Jen Walters Teases She-Hulk Season 2

After She-Hulk exists her own show, via the Disney Plus menu, she winds up behind the scenes of the series and walks into the writers’ room – who are discussing the plot of Season 2.

After a brief quarrel, Jen demands to see the studio head, called only ‘Kevin’, and proceeds to search for him.

It is soon revealed that Kevin is actually a robot, using the acronym Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, and Jen proceeds to discuss changes to the ending with the bot.

In addition to dropping an X-Men and World War Hulk tease, Jen also revealed that she had “thoughts about Season 2’s direction”, which all but confirms Marvel’s plans to continue the show.

She-Hulk May Appear in Daredevil: Born Again

While we may have thought Jen and Matt Murdock just had a casual fling during Episode 8, it turns out there may be more to their romance.

Matt, and his alter ego Daredevil, appeared briefly during the conclusion of the finale, and Jen brought him along to meet the family.

This suggests a romantic relationship could be forming between both lawyers, hinting at Jen’s return in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series – even though we’re not sure when Born Again will take place in the MCU.

The show is not expected to air until 2024, but we surely have to see the couple again for continuity. It’s also likely She-Hulk will return in another project within the next two years.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

What’s the Next Disney Plus Show in the MCU?

Marvel fans will be sad to hear that this is the final Disney Plus show of the year within the MCU, but there are still a few features to release overall.

The next Disney Plus show will be Secret Invasion, which currently holds a Spring 2023 release window, starring Samual L. Jackson, Colby Smulders, Emilia Clarke, and more.

Thankfully, the MCU has still to release the feature movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11, 2022, which will serve as the closing entry of Phase 5.

Additionally, fans can also look forward to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is scheduled to release in December 2022. This feature will carry the same special presentation label as Werewolf by Night, and will likely be another movie with a short runtime.

Only ONE MONTH until Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever arrives.



She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

