**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

All good things must come to an end, and Marvel fans have one more free comic to scoop up from Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. We reveal where you can find Episode 9’s QR code and what the last comic is.

Episode 9, titled Whose Show Is This?, featured Jen’s biggest fourth-wall break yet – forget the Multiverse, we got the MetaVerse. The finale saw Jen lose everything – her job, flat, and reputation – after last week’s outburst at the Gala event, and she decided to spend some time at Emil Blonsky’s retreat.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9’s QR Code

The final QR code from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law can be found after She-Hulk exits her own show and filters behind the scenes via the Disney Plus menu.

As She-Hulk walks into the studio car park at timestamp 17:15, we see her approach a white door that says “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Production” and the QR code is on the left-hand side of the sign.

The final code was a relatively easy one to spot, which is surprising considering everything else that was unfolding around the hunt.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

The Final Free She-Hulk Comic: Sensational She-Hulk (1989) #50

It’s time to take our final trip back to Marvel.com in order to read the last free comic on offer from the studio: Sensational She-Hulk (1989) #50.

First published in April 1993 and written by Frank Miller and his team, Sensational She-Hulk #50 breaks the fourth wall in spectacular style after she finds out writer John Byrne has died and sets out to find a new writing team for her series. The finale of the Disney Plus show definitely took inspiration from this style.

The issue is another meta escapade led by She-Hulk and features various first and only appearances by a range of character variants, including British Spider-Man, Popeye Thanos, and Fantasy She-Hulk.

She-Hulk Episode 9 QR Code ??



It's getting meta this week ?



Finishing off with SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (1989) #50.



That's all folks! #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/dNW9o2l3Na — Jo (@shingeekyjo) October 13, 2022

What’s the Next Disney Plus Show in the MCU?

Marvel fans will be sad to hear that this is the final Disney Plus show of the year within the MCU, but there are still a few features to release overall.

The next Disney Plus show will be Secret Invasion, which currently holds a Spring 2023 release window, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, and more.

Thankfully, the MCU has still to release the feature movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11, 2022, which will serve as the closing entry of Phase 5.

Additionally, fans can also look forward to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is scheduled to release in December 2022. This feature will carry the same special presentation label as Werewolf by Night, and will likely be another movie with a short runtime.

“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/ACmjU47GTU pic.twitter.com/XEhsh13PzF — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) October 3, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all