JoJo's Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3 Release date and Time

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3 is all set to release on Netflix in a few days, and here’s everything we want you to know about the animated show’s release schedule.

The sixth part of JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure manga, Stone Ocean, is covered in the fifth season of its anime adaptation and was divided into three parts. The first part of the show arrived on the streaming platform at the end of 2021 and had 12 episodes; the second part came with 12 episodes on September 1, 2022, and now, after a significant break, the animated TV series is arriving soon with its final part.

When does JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3 release on Netflix?

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3 will be available to stream on Netflix at 12:00 AM Pacific Timing on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Here are the timings that you should follow if you are from a different time zone:

Pacific Time- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

British Timing- 9:00 AM

Indian Timing- 1:30 PM

Philippines Timing- 4:00 PM

Australian Timing- 7:00 AM

What to expect from Part 3 of JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure?

The third part of JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean received an official trailer in which we see Jolyne Cujoh and Ermes Costello breaking the Green Dolphin Street Prison. Moreover, the antagonist of the series, Enrico Pucci, wants to reach Cape Canaveral in order to achieve ‘heaven.’ To reach the place, he seeks help from the sons of DIO.

JoJo's Bizzare Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Anime Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/dW9cTx5o9y — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) April 4, 2021

Jolyn Cujoh wants to kill Pucci, and that’s why she also follows him to Cape Canaveral. Hence, the upcoming part of the series will finally show the confrontation between Jolyne and Pucci.

A prominent character from JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3 will debut in the franchise’s Battle Royale game

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Last Survivor official Youtube channel revealed that Jotaro Kujo from the upcoming part of the series would be introduced as a playable character in the game.

The new update that’s releasing on December 7, 2022, will bring the character to the game. Moreover, if you want to know what skills we can expect the character to come with, we want to tell you that he will have the same skillset he has in the animated show. ‘Star Platinum: The World’ will be his primary ability. He will also come with Keen Eye skills that will let him know about his enemies’ remaining health.