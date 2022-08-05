Despite receiving a release date in 2024, details regarding Joker 2’s plot has been shared with the DC fandom, alongside confirmation of Lady Gaga’s casting.

We reveal what has been said about one of Joker 2’s primary settings in Arkham Asylum and discuss what we know about the sequel’s genre.

Directed and produced by Todd Phillips with a screenplay by Scott Silver, Joker is a 2019 adaptation of the popular DC villain, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and more.

Joker 2’s Arkham Asylum Setting

Reported by The Wrap, it was revealed by an insider that Joker 2 will use Arkham Asylum as a primary setting in the narrative.

Arkham Asylum is an iconic psychiatric hospital in DC Comics, located in the Gotham City area and a crucial location in many of Batman’s narratives.

At the end of Joker we see Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck reprimanded in the institute before the villain subsequently kills his therapist and proceeds to dance along Arkham’s halls.

Joker 2’s setting suggests that Arthur will not immediately exit Arkham Asylum and this is possibly where he meets Harley Quinn.

DC Fans Have Their Say on the Sequel

DC fans have shared mixed reactions to the nature of Joker 2 thus far, with many standing by their opinion of the first movie being unfaithful to the comic book character’s origin.

One aspect the fandom is agreeing on, however, is the expected powerhouse performance that Lady Gaga will deliver.

Another fan who deemed the first movie “incredible” stated that the sequel has the potential to become “art”.

Joker 2 was recently confirmed to be released on October 4, 2024, revealing a long wait for DC fans to see the bizarre spectacle on-screen.

Following on from Todd Phillips’ first movie which boasted a darker tone with bold character development, the sequel is set to continue its gutsy storytelling by turning the genre into a musical.

Lady Gaga was previously touted to be fulfilling the role of Harley Quinn, which adds credence to the sequel’s musical nature considering the actor’s background in singing.

Announced under the title Joker: Folie a Deux, the French term translates to “folly of two” or “madness of two”, further hinting at the sequel’s portrayal of Joker and Harley Quinn’s turbulent romance that will likely blossom within the confines of Arkham.

Joker 2 News

– Release Date: October 4, 2024

– It will be based in Arkham Asylum

– Filming will begin this December

