Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Streaming Release Date Confirmed

Since Jujutsu Kaisen 0 got a theatrical release, fans have been wondering when the film will be released for streaming. Well, the good news is that we don’t have to wait for long.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 serves as a prequel story to the first season of the animated TV Series. On December 24, 2021, the film made its way to Japanese theatres. It earned more than 23 Million USD within the first three days of its release. Furthermore, the film is the second-biggest blockbuster film in Japanese Box Office history, the first being the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

The film was announced in March 2021, after Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 finale. That’s when the news of MAPPA animating the film also popped up. Now, when the film is coming to the OTT platform, let’s explore everything we know about it.

When does Jujutsu Kaisen 0 be available to stream?

During Crunchyroll Expo 2022, it was announced that some of the anticipated films will be available to stream on the platform each week from now onwards. These films include Human Lost, Akira, Your name, and more. Among all others, the film’s name that grabbed everyone’s attention was Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will be available on Crunchyroll on September 21, 2022.

However, the availability of the film’s subbed and dubbed version is still a mystery. Moreover, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will not be released on any other streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus, or Amazon Prime.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Plot Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a young boy who is haunted by his friend Rika’s spirit, which has turned into a curse. Rika doesn’t spare anyone who she thinks is a threat to Yuta. The Jujutsu society wanted to kill Yuta as he is the vessel to Rika’s spirit, but Satoru Gojo convinced everyone to let Yuta enroll in Jujutsu High.

After Yuta’s enrollment, he received sorcerer training and befriended some of the best sorcerers, including Maki, Panda, and more. He also saved his mates from powerful cursed spirits several times. Apart from Yuta, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 also focuses on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.