Tower of God Season 2 officially announced with a new trailer

Tower of God Season 2 was announced during the Crunchyroll Expo with a new trailer and a key visual. Here’s everything you should know about the renewed season of the Tower of God animated series.

The Manhwa series has been published as a Webtoon since 2010, and the anime adaptation of the series got its first season in 2020. The series’ popularity has also helped it get several mobile game adaptations. Finally, after two years of the first season’s conclusion, the fans couldn’t be happier to learn about Season 2.

Tower of God Season 2 receives an announcement trailer

The second season of the Korean Manhwa was announced at the Crunchyroll Expo. The Manhwa series is currently in production, so the anime may come with a release date later this year. However, Tower of God Season 2 received a brand new key visual and an announcement trailer that premiered during the event, celebrating the show’s renewal.

Showing the excitement, the author of the Manhwa stated:

“It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I’ll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2! I’m so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can’t wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!”

What is Tower of God Manhwa series about?

The story features a mysterious Tower that opens its door for the people chosen by the Tower. Then, it fulfills the dreams of the people it chooses, whether related to wealth, health, or anything else. The story of Tower of God also revolves around a poor boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam, whose life changes when he meets Rachel.

Later, when Rachel leaves him to climb the Tower, he decides to open the door of the Tower, no matter what.