Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will arrive on our screens in July 2023, and the sequel has got a new key visual on Friday, March 24, 2023. The key visual features young Geto and Gojo, along with Toji Fushiguro (Megumi’s father), Misato Kuroi, and Riko Amanai. Seeing the key visual, it’s pretty much clear that the sequel anime series will be a fun ride for the community.

The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise has been a fan-favorite since the day it first started its serialization in WSJ magazine in 2018. However, the anime adaptation of the manga helped it to grow even more by breaking all the records. Besides this, Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise is highly demanded by anime and manga fans all over the world. Seeing all this, no one can question its popularity and why fans are desperate to see its characters back on the screen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 latest key visual Teases Geto and Gojo

The newly launched key visual of Jujutsu Kaisen shows us a young version of Satoru Gojo and Geto having fun together. That means the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen will take us back to the era in 2006 when Gojo and Geto were best friends before drifting away. The sequel promises to show the complexity of the duo’s relationship. We will get to know why Geto and Gojo chose to be on separate sides of the world of sorcery.

Like the first season, the new key visual makes us think that season 2 will be a fun and lighthearted ride, but that’s not right. The story will only get darker from now on, so it’s best to get ready for that experience.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover Gojo’s Past Arc, which has been teased in the latest key visual. After that, the new season will also cover the Shibuya Incident Arc, making the season run for two cours.