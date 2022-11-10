Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 Release date, Time and Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen manga releases its chapter 204 before going on a break next week. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming chapter.

In the previous chapter, Choso gets badly defeated by Kenjaku even after the latter only uses low-level curses on the former. However, as per the leaked spoilers of the upcoming chapter, Choso will get up once again to give Kenjaku a befitting reply. It would be fun to see what happens next and how Choso will manage to fight, as he is less powerful than Kenjaku.

Official Manga Trailer | Jujutsu Kaisen | VIZ BridTV 2941 Official Manga Trailer | Jujutsu Kaisen | VIZ 813054 813054 center 32600

When does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 Release?

Chapter 204 of Jujutsu Kaisen will release on Monday, November 14th, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Here are the timings that should be followed by the fans based in different parts of the world:

Pacific Timing- 7:00 AM (November 13th)

Central Timing- 9:00 AM (November 13th)

Eastern Timing- 10:00 AM (November 13th)

British Timing- 3:00 PM (November 13th)

European Timing- 4:00 PM (November 13th)

Indian Timing- 8:30 PM (November 13th)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204: Spoilers

Choso gets up to fight Kenjaku, and this time, Kechizu, Eso, and Yuji encourage him. By horizontally joining his hands, he activates the Blood Manipulation technique. However, it could not harm Kenjaku as he is Choso’s father, so he won’t be affected by the blood manipulation technique.

Choso continues attacking him, but Kenjaku successfully tackles all his attacks. Finally, Choso uses a technique that he has never used before. After some time, Kenjaku releases weaker curses on Choso. While Choso was fighting the curses, Kenjaku enjoyed the fight sitting on a tree.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 Preview:



GO!! Death Paintings, GO!!!



Release Date: Monday, 14 November. pic.twitter.com/s6kk60lAV8 — Ducky (@IDuckyx) November 6, 2022

Choso uses a new technique in which he detaches his arms from his body, but this time he successfully hits Kenjaku. However, as a defensive technique, Kenjaku uses Curses to avoid the opponents’ attacks. In the end, Yuki Tsukumo enters, and seeing Choso’s participation in the fight, she appreciates him.