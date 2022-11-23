Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 205 early spoilers tease Yuki and Kenjaku's Battle

Jujutsu Kaisen released Chapter 204 last week, and now it’s the turn for Chapter 205 to come out on Viz Media and Manga Plus. As usual, the early spoilers for the upcoming chapter have surfaced on the internet, and here, we reveal what the spoilers hint at.

Like the all-time favorite manga, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen has a loyal fanbase. So, as soon as the spoilers start coming out, fans get restless to learn about it.

Previously, we saw Choso and Kenjaku’s involvement in a battle in which the latter easily overpowers the former using the low-level cursed spirits. However, the last chapter also ends with a cliffhanger where we see Yuki entering the room and appreciating Choso for his efforts.

Official Manga Trailer | Jujutsu Kaisen | VIZ BridTV 2941 Official Manga Trailer | Jujutsu Kaisen | VIZ 813054 813054 center 32600

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 205 Spoilers reveal Yuki is more powerful than Kenjaku

As Choso gets unconscious after struggling in the fight with Kenjaku, Yuki steps in and continues the fight. In a short time, Kenjaku learns that he won’t be able to defeat Yuki as he did in the case of Choso.

Kenjaku releases one of the most potent curses he has used only once at the White House. However, the curse does not harm Yuki as she uses Shikigami, which destroys it after getting transformed into a ball. Kenjaku gets shocked to see Yuki’s ability, but before he can understand anything, he is punched hard by Yuki, which makes him fly away to the terrace, and his hands get broken.

If Yuta and Yuki were both guarding Tengen, Kenjaku would be dead rn tbh #jjk205 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/8CQmDpqC6X — Dandadan Migraine (@Creatormigraine) November 22, 2022

Kenjaku uses a Reverse Cursed Technique to heal himself. Meanwhile, Yuki tells him about her Cursed Technique, which is called ‘Wrath of the Stars.’ Yuki says that the technique helps her add mass to herself and her Shikigami. Later, Yuki learns about Kenjaku’s third Cursed Spirit, which has the potential to control gravity. It’s the same curse he used to defend Choso’s supernova attack. Yuki gets scared of Kenjaku’s fourth curse because it can make him scarier.

Kenjaku judges Yuki and uses the domain expansion that brings a tree out of the ground, which is comprised of some disfigured human faces. In contrast, Yuki calls the name Tengen, which she would use to defend against Kenjaku’s attack.