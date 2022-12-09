Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 Gets a New Release Date After Getting Delayed

Jujutsu Kaisen manga was already famous, but its popularity has risen even more as it has surpassed the readership of all-time favorite One Piece. The manga is ongoing, and fans eagerly look forward to chapter 207’s release.

Previously, the manga showed us the fight between Kenjaku and Choso, who wasn’t able to defeat the former even after using his full potential. As Choso collapsed at the end, Yuki entered, and now the intense fight between Kenjaku and her was in the mid-way. The next chapter will show who will win. However, due to the hiatus this week, we must be patient for its release.

Jujutsu Kaisen | Official Teaser Trailer BridTV 8019 Jujutsu Kaisen | Official Teaser Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WGiUXKgdIu4/hqdefault.jpg 945915 945915 center 32600

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 was initially scheduled to release on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Sunday, December 11, 2022. However, after getting delayed, it will now come out on Sunday, December 18, 2022. You can follow the below time schedule to get your hands on the new chapter:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM

Central Time- 9:00 AM

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM

British Time- 3:00 PM

European Time- 5:00 PM

Indian Time- 8:30 PM

Japan Time- 12:00 AM (November 19th)

Yuki and Tengen make strategies to defeat Kenjaku in the previous chapter

Tenjen and Yuki have a conversation about how Kenjaku can be defeated. Tenjen tells Yuki to provoke Kenjaku to open up his domain. He says this because he can neutralize Kenjaku’s domain within seconds as he opens it. Yuki couldn’t understand him clearly, but she knew he had a solid plan to beat Kenjaku. So, she proposes that she will open her domain, and seeing her, Kenjaku will surely open his domain too. However, Tenjen does not agree to it and tells Yuki that if she does so, her domain will get neutralized before Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 Preview:



an expected ambush by the older brother, aiming with his strong pelvis!!



Release Date: Monday, 19 December. pic.twitter.com/wVfVwaA1HP — Ducky (@IDuckyx) December 4, 2022

Kenjaku used the domain expansion called womb profusion, which Sukuna once used in Shibuya. The domain is obviously powerful, and using it, Kenjaku fails Yuki’s counterattack and throws her on the ground. Yuki wasn’t in a good state, but she still used her Shikigami, Garuda, to attack Kenjaku. As Yuki is about to give up, Choso appears to help her.