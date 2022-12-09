Spy X Family Episode 23 Release date and Time

Spy X Family episode 23 is the third last episode of the anime series’ Cour 2, and here, we have talked about when the episode will release.

Previously, we have seen Yor getting jealous of Fiona as she fears Loid will choose the latter over her, and she will have to lead a lonely life again. Meanwhile, disguised as a fake couple, Loid and Fiona participate in the influential Campbell’s underground tennis tournament.

Spy X Family‘s adorable Forger family will be missed when part 2 of season 1 ends in another two weeks. However, we don’t have any other option except to wait for the news regarding the second season of the popular anime.

When does Episode 23 of Spy X Family release?

Spy X Family episode 23 will release on TV Tokyo on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 PM JST. Following the Japanese release window, the anime streamer Crunchyroll will broadcast the new episode to fans all over the world. The time differences in the different regions of the world cause the release timings to vary. Hence, you can follow the time we have mentioned below for the different parts of the World:

Pacific Time: 8:30 AM

Central Time: 10:30 AM

Eastern Time: 11:30 AM

British Time: 4:30 PM

European Time: 5:30 PM

Indian Time: 10:00 PM

Loid and Fiona struggle to win the tennis match against the Campbell siblings in episode 22

To execute the mission of acquiring the Zacharis Dossier painting, Loid and Fiona enter Campbell’s tennis tournament. Fiona adores Loid and thinks that she can be a better wife for him than Yor. In Contrast, Yor thinks Loid and Fiona are getting closer, so she gets insecure, and Anya consoles her.

Loid and Fiona win the match against the first opponents within no time, and that’s because they are actually good at the game. However, the second opponents were tricky to defeat because they consumed performance-enhancing drugs before the match. When they mock Loid, a furious Fiona beats them all alone.

After that, they come across their third opponent, none other than the Campbell siblings. Loid and Fiona couldn’t win the first round, but after struggling a bit, the pair succeeded in defeating the Campbells in the second round despite their cheap tricks.