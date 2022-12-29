Anime & Comics

The Beginning After The End Chapter 173 Release date and Time

Arthur Leywin from The Beginning after The End
Chapter 173 of The Beginning After The End has a release date, and here, we will disclose its release schedule.

After disappearing for a while, the main protagonist Arthur makes a comeback to the manhwa in Chapter 172. Seeing his heroic entry, fans can’t resist talking about him.

While everyone seems happy seeing him, Darvus gets insecure and challenges him to fight a one-on-one battle with him. As the upcoming chapter might show Darvus vs. Arthur, fans can’t wait to know the release schedule for the chapter.

When will The Beginning After The End Chapter 173 release?

The Beginning After The End Chapter 173 will release on Friday, January 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM PST on Tapas Media. As the manhwa follows a simultaneous release pattern, here’s the time schedule to help you track the chapter in your region.

  • Pacific Time- 9:00 AM (January 6th)
  • Central Time- 11:00 AM (January 6th)
  • British Time- 5:00 PM (January 6th)
  • European Time- 6:00 PM (January 6th)
  • Indian Time- 10:30 PM (January 6th)
  • Korean Time- 2:00 AM (January 7th)

What happened in TBATE Chapter 172?

The Beginning After The End Chapter 172 shows Arthur and Sylvie. Seeing Arthur, Tessia’s army was surprised, and as they were unfamiliar with Arthur, they thought him to be an enemy. But Arthur says that he’s there to help them. Drogo says that he doesn’t know if someone else was about to join them in fighting the Mana beasts.

When Sylvie sees Tessia, she goes directly to her, but Drogo jumps in, thinking she might harm Tessia. However, Tessia says that Sylvie is not someone who can be harmful as she is pretty friendly. Tessia is happy to see Arthur after a long time, so she gets emotional.

Besides that, Drogo wonders how a boy like Arthur can kill the entire army of Mana Beasts, and Darvus gets jealous because he is getting attention from everyone. So, he couldn’t resist himself and asked Arthur to fight with him and show how much potential he held.

